New Details Emerge For Next Year's UFC Fights At The White House, And They Are Epic

New details about next year’s UFC fight at the White House are now public, and based on the information we have, this thing is going to be a spectacle for the ages.

Last week , UFC president Dana White revealed that President Donald Trump approved plans for a series of fights at the presidential mansion next summer. On Friday, the Wall Street Journal reported on what the organizers for the event (which include Ivanka Trump) have envisioned in the early stages of planning.

They are so freaking cool.

ENTER OUTKICK's SWEEPSTAKES FOR FREE TICKETS TO SEE ALABAMA vs. GEORGIA

First, let’s talk about the weigh-ins. If all goes according to plan, they, and a press conference, will take place on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. Talk about a stroke of genius: having fighters get ready at the feet of one of America’s toughest presidents? I think the term conservatives would use to describe that is "based."

UFC also plans to have several fan engagement centers in the National Mall in the days leading up to the fights.

Then there’s the fight itself. The combatants, who might be warming up in the White House (AWESOME), will enter an Octagon situated between the White House and the Washington Monument, with thousands of seats available for spectators.

Can you imagine how sick that’s going to look? What I wouldn't give to be a photographer at that event. The viewing experience for the fans will be unmatched.

An event like this demands some pyrotechnics, and that’s exactly what you’re going to get: lasers, fireworks, the whole nine yards. The fight won’t take place on July 4th like originally planned because of scheduling conflicts; it is now scheduled for sometime in June. But that won’t stop the light show from being YUGE.

Because leftists hate America and fun, a lot of progressives are labeling this as "authoritarian theater." Well, let them cry. That just means more ticket options for the rest of us.

The only bad thing about this fight will be the ticket prices, which will undoubtedly cost an arm and a leg. But I have a feeling it’ll be worth every penny.

"This will be one of the greatest and most historic sporting events in history, and President Trump hosting it at the White House is a testament to his vision to celebrate America’s monumental 250th anniversary," Trump spokesman Steven Cheung said .

I couldn’t agree more.