Trump Crashes Chelsea’s FIFA Club World Cup Bash With Powerful Photobomb, Social Media Reacts

The President presented medals and trophies to the teams and stuck around for Chelsea's victory photo.

President Donald Trump never kills the vibe; at most, he’s in the right place at an unexpected time.

On Sunday, the President of the United States stole the show at the Chelsea versus Paris Saint-Germain match at MetLife Stadium.

Invited by his friend, FIFA president Gianni Infantino, Trump attended the FIFA Club World Cup finals to boost America’s presence on the global soccer stage, especially with the 2026 FIFA World Cup set to be hosted in the U.S.

He arrived at MetLife in style, with a flyover cutting across the stadium, before heading to the VIP suite to mingle with notable figures like Jets owner Woody Johnson. At one point, he received thunderous applause from the crowd.

As for the match, Trump was all in — and then some.

Following Chelsea’s commanding 3-0 win over PSG, the POTUS joined Infantino for the post-match ceremonies, presenting medals and trophies to the first- and second-place teams.

He shook hands with every player and official, personally handing out medals, and stayed on for Chelsea’s team photo as captain Reece James raised the trophy. As Chelsea players bounced with celebration, Trump held his ground in the lively chaos.

Infantino was seen gently nudging the President off the stage for the photo-op, but Trump, caught up in the moment, brushed off the protocol.

OutKick founder Clay Travis called it a golden moment for the President, coinciding with the one-year anniversary of the assassination attempt in Butler, Pa.

In a pre-match interview with DAZN’s Emily Austin, Trump named the legendary Pelé as one of his all-time favorite athletes and a key piece in his budding interest in soccer.

"I came to watch Pelé, and he was fantastic," Trump shared. "That's like saying Babe Ruth, but I would say Pelé was so great."

