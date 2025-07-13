Trump Receives Roaring Applause At FIFA Club World Cup On 1-Year Anniversary of Assassination Attempt

The President was on hand to spark America's soccer fever

President Donald Trump sparked a frenzy at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final on Sunday.

The Commander in Chief hit MetLife Stadium to watch the match, and the fans in attendance showed their appreciation with roaring applause.

Trump received an invitation from FIFA President Gianni Infantino, a friend of the President. Infantino also appeared in New York on Friday for a press conference from Trump Tower, where he lauded the success of the association.

With First Lady Melania by his side, Trump watched from his suite at MetLife, anticipating Sunday's clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea. Trump also met with New York Jets owner Woody Johnson during his visit.

As the United States faced expectations of putting on a show as the host nation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final, Trump made sure the world saw he was taking that assignment seriously.

Sunday's trip to MetLife Stadium came on the one-year anniversary of President Trump being shot at and struck in the ear during a rally in Butler, Pa.

Rather than sulking over the dreadful day, Trump caught some East Rutherford sun.

Chelsea scored all its goals in a stunning first-half performance, leading to a 3-0 victory over PSG. Chelsea held on for the Cup win, and Trump appeared at midfield after the match during the trophy presentation.

