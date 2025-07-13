Trump Receives Roaring Applause At FIFA Club World Cup On 1-Year Anniversary of Assassination Attempt

The President was on hand to spark America's soccer fever

President Donald Trump sparked a frenzy at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final on Sunday.

The Commander in Chief hit MetLife Stadium to watch the match, and the fans in attendance showed their appreciation with roaring applause. 

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump join FIFA President Gianni Infantino and other guests while watching the final match of the FIFA Club World Cup at MetLife Stadium. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Trump received an invitation from FIFA President Gianni Infantino, a friend of the President. Infantino also appeared in New York on Friday for a press conference from Trump Tower, where he lauded the success of the association.

With First Lady Melania by his side, Trump watched from his suite at MetLife, anticipating Sunday's clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea. Trump also met with New York Jets owner Woody Johnson during his visit.

U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump wave to applauding fans at the FIFA Club World Cup at MetLife Stadium. (Photo by Carl Recine - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

As the United States faced expectations of putting on a show as the host nation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final, Trump made sure the world saw he was taking that assignment seriously.

Sunday's trip to MetLife Stadium came on the one-year anniversary of President Trump being shot at and struck in the ear during a rally in Butler, Pa. 

Rather than sulking over the dreadful day, Trump caught some East Rutherford sun.

Chelsea scored all its goals in a stunning first-half performance, leading to a 3-0 victory over PSG. Chelsea held on for the Cup win, and Trump appeared at midfield after the match during the trophy presentation.

US President Donald Trump pumps his fist during the award ceremony at the end of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 final football match between England's Chelsea and France's Paris Saint-Germain at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on July 13, 2025. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JULY 13: U.S. President Donald Trump and Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA, walk onto the pitch following the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Final match between Chelsea FC and Paris Saint-Germain at MetLife Stadium on July 13, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

