Does Jameis Winston Care More About Football Or Being An Influencer?

Another day, another social media video by influencer, oops, I mean NFL quarterback Jameis Winston,

The recently signed New York Giants quarterback's latest post involves him throwing giant crab legs during an event in which he was featured. Relatively ironic considering the quarterback was previously accused in 2015 of stealing crab legs from a Tallahassee, Florida grocery store. (Winston apologized for what he and the food store called ‘a mistake.’)

But I digress, because that's beyond the point… or is it?

For a struggling New York Giants franchise and a fanbase that is at its boiling point, the last thing they need are any distractions - something that comes quite easily being in New York City for those who aren't scared of also having some fun in front of the TMZ cameras. Maybe this is why the Giants also signed 36-year-old Russell Wilson just a few days after signing Winston?

JAMEIS WINSTON IS BECOMING THE MEDIA'S GO-TO FOR CONTENT

Let's be honest. At first glance, this video of Winston having fun and throwing some seafood isn't that big of a deal, obviously.

But the reason IT IS a big deal is because, throughout the last couple of months, Winston seems to have focused more on his social media abilities first, and on his duties as a football player second. Winston's entire personality and demeanor were on display during the most recent Super Bowl media week - the guy was everywhere and doing EVERYTHING - even hopping on top of bars. (Oh, the horror!)

As I previously wrote when Winston signed with the Giants for a two-year, $8 million contract last month, there should be at least some concern from the Giants. Can Jameis still play football? Absolutely, although he does love to throw an interception - becoming the ONLY quarterback to throw for 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in a single season, as well as having a record-breaking seven pick-6's in 2019.

But that was then and this is now, right? It's important for an athlete to build up a brand for them so they are happy outside the grueling sport they play, isn't it?

Sure, unless we're talking about the New York media, which has a sickening passion to overanalyze and overreact to EVERYTHING.

JAMEIS WINSTON - SOCIAL MEDIA STAR OR SEASONED QUARTERBACK?

Make no mistake about it: Jameis Winston and his PR team were head-over-heels with excitement, knowing that New York was the perfect opportunity for him to launch his career to the next level - off the field, and maybe on the field.

At this rate, Jameis may very well be performing at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, and I'd put my money on him being at the New Year's Eve bash hitting the button for the ball drop.

But there's also the opportunity for Jameis to come out slinging touchdown passes to wide receiver Malik Nabers, which would be awesome.

I just don't know if the Giants fanbase can handle another ulcer right now.

Until then, I'll still be checking Jameis Winston's social media for some enjoyable content.

