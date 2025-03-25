Russell Wilson Is The New York Giants New Starting Quarterback For Now

The theory was that the 2025 NFL quarterback carousel couldn't be resolved until Aaron Rodgers picked a team. Then Russell Wilson would pick a team and so on. Well, Wilson just jumped the line and picked the New York Giants.

Wilson, 36, just agreed to a one-year deal with the Giants that effectively makes him the team's starting quarterback – at least for now.

Wilson Deal Sets Him As Starter

Wilson gets a deal worth $10.5 million that could rise with incentives to be worth up to $21 million, according to multiple reports.

The value of the deal will be determined by whether Wilson ultimately wins the team's starting quarterback job and how long he keeps it.

The Giants also have Jameis Winston, whom they signed last week and Tommy DeVito on the roster. Winston is the likely backup.

And the club has the No. 3 pick in the draft, which it may conceivably use on a rookie quarterback – possibly Shedeur Sanders, if he's there and the club is into the idea of having QB answers beyond 2025.

Giants Get A Guy If Not Their Guy

So the Giants, too often the bridesmaid in the chase for a viable starting quarterback over the past year or so, have maybe not their guy.

But a guy.

Wilson was not New York's top choice this offseason.

And the Giants weren't Wilson's top choice this offseason.

In that regard, this is a perfect marriage. The bridesmaid club and the best man (available) are getting together.

The truth is the Giants this offseason chased Matthew Stafford. And when he decided to return to the Los Angeles Rams, the Giants shifted focus to Aaron Rodgers.

Except Rodgers has had his eyes elsewhere – the Vikings, the Steelers, retirement.

So the Giants, seeing the proverbial writing on the wall, re-shifted focus onto Wilson.

Wilson Wanted A Return To Steelers

Interestingly, Wilson began this offseason hoping to return to the Pittsburgh Steelers. We knew that even as he was taking visits with the Cleveland Browns and the Giants.

Wilson threw 16 TD passes and 5 interceptions in 11 games for the Steelers last season.

But the Steelers seemed to value Justin Fields ahead of Wilson. And then value Rodgers now, leaving Wilson kind of twisting out there … in the winds of the Meadowlands.

This agreement answers a lot of questions for the Giants.

And it poses a couple for other teams:

Did Wilson and the Giants do this independently or did they get wind that Rodgers is headed to Pittsburgh? Or retirement? Or anywhere other than New York?

Questions Remain For Steelers And Browns

Or did they just get tired of waiting on Rodgers?

And what about the Browns?

They hosted Wilson, too. And they are looking for a vet quarterback to bring in because they have no certainty Deshaun Watson, nursing an Achilles injury he suffered twice back-to-back times, will be ready for the 2025 season.

What do they do now?

They hold the No. 2 overall selection, and they may (or may not) draft Sanders.

But they need a veteran nonetheless. Perhaps Joe Flacco again?

Just not Russell Wilson, who has found a new home with the Giants.