Russell Wilson Turns His Sights To New York Giants And Cleveland Browns

The landscape has changed for Russell Wilson this offseason. And he's changed with it, as he is turning his sights to a future with the Cleveland Browns or New York Giants.

Wilson told anyone who would listen after the 2024 season that he wanted to return to the Steelers in 2025. He did this multiple times, including after the playoff loss that eliminated the Steelers from the postseason.

"I hope I'm here," Wilson said. "I love the black and gold and what it means to me."

Wilson Preference For Pittsburgh Is Clouded

But a funny thing happened to that Wilson reunion with the black and gold this offseason …

Aaron Rodgers.

And Justin Fields.

The Steelers have made a serious attempt to sign Rodgers in recent days. They're awaiting his decision to go ahead and sign him as their new starting quarterback. That is their preference.

And amid that flirtation with Rodgers, reports surfaced that the Steelers preferred to re-sign Fields ahead of Wilson, too. That was before Wilson agreed to become the New York Jets' new starting quarterback.

So the black and gold left Wilson feeling a little black and blue.

And that means he's looking for options.

Browns Visit Must Answer Wilson Questions

Wilson is scheduled to visit the Browns on Thursday. He is then scheduled to visit the New York Giants on Friday.

Visits by free agents are allowed with the start of the new NFL year, which opened at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

It's unclear what the Browns visit would offer. The Browns may or may not need a starting quarterback, depending on the status of Deshaun Watson and his rehab from his second consecutive Achilles tendon rupture.

They also just traded for Kenny Pickett, the former Steelers first-round pick.

So would Wilson be the guy ahead of Pickett if Watson cannot play? Would Wilson have to beat out Pickett in a competition?

And would Wilson be content to take his chances and agree to slide in as the backup if Watson can play?

Giants An Option To Possibly Start

The New York situation seems a bit different. And by different we mean two lovers shunned by another suddenly making eyes at each other.

The Giants, you see, are also trying to lure Rodgers. But if he goes to the Steelers or, in a wild surprise, to the Minnesota Vikings because they cannot be totally eliminated from the derby just yet, the Giants still need a starting quarterback for 2025.

The only quarterback currently on their roster is Tommy DeVito.

That is why the Giants are setting up a backup plan. Just in case.

The Giants and Browns might actually both add a veteran and still draft a quarterback. The Browns have the No. 2 pick in the draft. The Giants have the No. 3 overall pick.

So everyone is playing the same game. Both the Browns and the Giants are lining up options in case their first preference doesn't come through. And Wilson is lining up visits to teams now that his first preference seems to have other priorities.