Aaron Rodgers And The Steelers Both Know They Make Sense For One Another

If a picture tells a thousand words, consider the photo following the Steelers victory over the New York Jets last October, with Mike Tomlin embracing Aaron Rodgers at midfield and Russell Wilson and Justin Fields behind the pair, waiting their turn to acknowledge the Jets quarterback.

That picture is a figurative snapshot of what is happening now in real time.

Rodgers, Steelers Have Been Talking

The Steelers are trying to embrace Rodgers. Rodgers is ready to embrace them.

And Russell Wilson and Justin Fields have been relegated to the background.

The Steelers are trying to add Rodgers as their starting quarterback now, per multiple sources. It's not a grand secret. The big secret is the answer to this question: What's the hold up?

The Steelers have been talking to Rodgers about their plans for him and the offense, his future and how long that would go in Pittsburgh, all of it. One supposes they're also talking about money.

An Almost Perfect Fit For Rodgers

Rodgers, meanwhile, has before him what seems like a perfect landing spot. No, it's not New York, where he already has a very handsome home he bought during his two inauspicious years with the Jets.

But it's a place where he steps into a winning culture, and plays for a coach in Mike Tomlin, who has never had a losing season in his 18 seasons.

Rodgers would be joining a solid roster that has weapons and is expected to add more on offense and defense by the time the NFL draft is over.

This is a better option for Rodgers than playing for the New York Giants, who predictably have been trying to sign him but cannot offer the talent, the culture or the stability the Steelers can.

The Giants have had three head coach changes since 2018. The Steelers have had three head coaches since 1969, and Tomlin is the longest-tenured of them all.

So, on its face, it would be smart for Rodgers to pick the Steelers.

Steelers Understand Challenges Of AFC North

And, on its face, it would be wise for the Steelers to do whatever they need to do to close the deal with Rodgers – something they badly want to do no later than Wednesday, when the new league year begins.

Why?

Because the Steelers want to compete for more than backing into the playoffs – as they did last year with four consecutive losses to end the regular-season – only to go out in the wild card round.

Tomlin, winner of one Super Bowl, wants to be in the running for another. Soon.

And the only way to do that while playing in the tough neighborhood that is the AFC North is by having a great quarterback. The Cincinnati Bengals have a great quarterback in Joe Burrow. The Baltimore Ravens have a great quarterback in Lamar Jackson.

The Steelers want to factor, and the only way to do that is to have an offense run by the best available quarterback, which right now is Aaron Rodgers.

Steelers Revamping Offense

The Steelers know they need to upgrade their offense and are already undergoing a dramatic shift on that unit. It began with the trade for DK Metcalf over the weekend.

Then on Monday it continued, not so much with players the team added, but those it allowed to walk in free agency.

Running back Najee Harris, dependable but not necessarily dynamic, agreed to a deal with the Chargers. Guard James Daniels, solid and tough but also still rehabilitating from a torn Achilles last season, agreed to a deal with the Dolphins.

(The Dolphins habitually add players with injury histories).

Left tackle Dan Moore agreed to a four-year deal with the Tennessee Titans. And Fields is the new starting quarterback for the New York Jets.

The Steelers need to put a crowning jewel on that refurbishment project and Rodgers is it.