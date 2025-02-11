New York Jets Wanted to Ban Aaron Rodgers From Appearing On Pat McAfee Show If He Returned

The New York Jets were so thin-skinned that they reportedly didn't want Aaron Rodgers to appear on The Pat McAfee Show anymore if he re-signed with the team.

As a Jets fan, I'm allowed to say that if this is indeed true, that this is an absolute embarrassment by this rudderless organization.

Of ALL the things the Jets have going wrong with them right now, I can 100% assure you that Aaron Rodgers going on a weekly Zoom interview with his buddy McAfee was the least of the team's issues this past season. Literally zero, and I mean ZERO effect on the team.

NEW JETS REGIME TRYING TO CONTROL RODGERS

In an interview on her Scoop City podcast this week, The Athletic's Diana Russini reported that new Jets head coach Aaron Glenn and new General Manager Darren Mougey told Rodgers that if he was indeed going to return to the team that he would have to pause his offseason activities as well as not appear on McAfee's show anymore.

Prior to last season, Rodgers agreed to go on McAfee's show every week, which brought everything from football talk to rants about RFK Jr., to talking about ayahuasca trips. It was quite something - and many in the sports media and Rodgers haters (of which he has many, including that sole reporter who didn't vote for him to be the MVP in 2022) couldn't believe that Pat would have Aaron on the show and give him an outlet to speak his mind.

Oh, the humanity!

As I wrote about multiple times here on OutKick, whether you like him or not, Rodgers was an absolute must tune in for McAfee's ESPN program. Why? Because Aaron doesn't hold back his thoughts or opinions. But not once did he ever rip the Jets on McAfee's program.

Yet, according to Russini, the new Jets regime wanted to restrict his appearances, something that ultimately, she says didn't really matter in the end as the two sides have since parted ways and Rodgers will not be returning to the team.

Who knows, maybe he'll make his new team announcement on McAfee's program!

