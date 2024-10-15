Davante Adams Crashes Aaron Rodgers Interview During Pat McAfee Show

Davante Adams hilariously crashed his friend and now his quarterback Aaron Rodgers interview during the Pat McAfee Show in hilarious fashion today.

As the New York Jets quarterback was getting things going during his segment, all of a sudden Davante comes out from the clouds and embraced Rodgers as he screamed "We are back!" after the Jets traded for the star wide receiver earlier today.

McAfee asked Davante, who, as teammates with Rodgers from 2014-21 connected on 622 receptions for 7,590 yards and 69 touchdowns how he felt about being back with A-Rod in a new system.

DAVANTE AND RODGERS PREVIOUSLY PLAYED 8 SEASONS TOGETHER

"I'm sure there are new nuances but, for the most part, a lot of the same verbiage, he's still the same OG right here, so we should be able to pick up where we left off. That's the idea."

Rodgers agreed, calling Adams one of his best friends in the league and a heck of a good player.

"He infuses a lot of energy into the team right away… he's an asset, he's an incredible locker room presence. I also think it's going to help Garrett [Wilson] out too. When you're able to be around a guy who has done it at a high level for a long time and see how he goes about his process through osmosis, I think there's a lot of things that he'll be able to pick up," Rodgers continued.

That is, of course, if Adams can stay healthy.

JETS ADDED ANOTHER WEAPON TO THEIR WIDE RECEIVING CORPS

Adams has missed the last 3 weeks with the Las Vegas Raiders due to a hamstring injury, which he told McAfee that will all be fine.

"I'm feeling great, feeling great. Working with the staff over in Vegas and they got me back right and fortunately I'll be able to roll," Adams said.

The Jets will pick up Adams' remaining contract, which lasts through 2026. They will pay $11.59 million of Davante's contract this season, which jumps to $36.25 million the next two years, however none of it is guaranteed.

One thing's for certain, after last night's heartbreaking loss that included 2 missed field goals by Greg Zuerlein and an Aaron Rodgers interception on the final drive, Jets fans were ECSTATIC that the Davante Adams trade came through.

Rightfully so - with Wilson, Mike WIlliams, Breece Hall in the back and now Adams, the weapons are there. It will be up to Aaron Rodgers and the Jets to make it happen.