Pat McAfee Gifts Oregon Student $100K For Making Field Goal With Nick Saban On The Hold

For the second week in a row, Pat McAfee gifted a college student $100,000 for making a field goal during ESPN's College GameDay.

This time, however, it came with a bit of an asterisk, after the 35-yard first kick was missed due to what the Oregon student said was "a bad hold" by Nick Saban!

OREGON STUDENT CHALLENGED TO MAKE FIELD GOAL

McAfee asked Saban if he should allow the student to have another go at it after the first kick - which was for $80,000 - sailed wide left.

Turns out the student may have hustled McAfee and Saban because he absolutely DELIVERED on the next one right down the middle after McAfee increased the award to $100,000!

Normally, Kirk Herbstreit is the holder, but because Herbstreit was literally driving around in a Bentley around town for GameDay TV hits, the 72-year-old former Alabama GOAT head coach got called to get on his knees and hold the kick.

"Kyle Kramer, you are a junior here at the University of Oregon. What is your major?" McAfee asked.

"My major is General Social Science," and when McAfee asked what that meant, the student hilariously didn't really have an answer for him. Kyle added that he did play some sports growing up and then also talked some trash about kickers (which McAfee was) by showing a sign he made that read, "Hey Pat, kicking is as easy as picking the Ducks to win."

Turns out the kicking trash talk worked as he's now $100,000 richer.

MCAFEE PAYS THE AWARD MONEY 100% HIMSELF

Afterwords, the rest of the GameDay crew said that if things continued this way with McAfee handing out money like that, he might go broke.

Unlike other promotional contests, McAfee gives 100% of the money out of his own pocket.

Something tells me he'll still have some cash left on his reported five-year, $85 million ESPN contract that he signed earlier this year.

Regardless, McAfee continues to deliver for the fans out there. Well done, Patty!

