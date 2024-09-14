Pat McAfee's Vulgar Start To College GameDay Upsets The Soft, Unfunny Part Of America

Pat McAfee is in Columbia, South Carolina this morning with ESPN's College GameDay. And if you were thinking to yourself, "self, I bet ESPN warned Pat to watch it with the word ‘cock,’" you'd be very, very wrong.

In fact, if Pat's opening monologue was any indication, ESPN appears to have given him some sort of incentive to say the word ‘cock’ as many times as humanely possible at 9 in the morning. It's Gamecock Country, folks. LSU-South Carolina. Cocks vs. Tigers.

And if you didn't know it before it was Pat's turn to talk, you do now!

Pat McAfee should use the word cock freely today, because it's America

Hey, Jason – relax. It's Cock Country. Grow up. There are very few times in this life where we can just use the word ‘cock’ so freely and openly with no consequences. Frankly, this is pretty much the only time.

If it involves South Carolina, it's OK. Anything goes when it's loosely related to the Gamecocks. It's open season.

Exhibit A:

See? Any other week, that gets you canceled forever. But not during LSU-South Carolina week. We just laugh at it now and act like nothing's wrong, which I love.

Same with Pat McAfee on ESPN this morning. The guy stood on a desk, told the FCC to piss off, and shouted about cocks for 30 seconds. Nick Saban's head was SPINNING. Guy didn't know what to do.

But it's OK, because Pat's the Mayor of Cocktown and it's LSU-South Carolina week. Now, are there wokies on social media who are soft as you-know-what who got mad at Pat? Sure. The guy's a lightning rod.

But I appreciated it. I always appreciate edgy humor. And when someone can say ‘cock’ 45 times on ESPN before most of America has their morning coffee, I'm all in. That's funny.

Thanks, Pat.