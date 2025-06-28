Ketel Marte Receives Standing Ovation, Support From Arizona Diamondbacks Crowd

Some fans believe that MLB banning the White Sox fan went too far.

The Arizona Diamondbacks home crowd welcomed Ketel Marte back on Friday night with a standing ovation. And some fans even made their own t-shirts to support the second baseman.

At one point, the two-time All-Star even stepped away from home plate in order to regain his composure after what had been an emotional week after a White Sox fan that heckled Marte ended up being indefinitely banned from all MLB ballparks.

MARTE FINDS HIMSELF IN THE MIDDLE OF SOMETHING HE DIDN'T INTEND

"I think it’s very powerful," Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo told reporters before Friday night's 9-8 loss to the Miami Marlins. "It’s a great statement of support and love and connection. At the end of the day, we all want to be better human beings."

Marte declined to take any questions on Friday regarding Tuesday night's White Sox incident, in which a fan shouted things about his deceased mother, who tragically passed away in a car crash eight years ago. Marte became so emotional about what was said that he broke down crying in the infield minutes later and needed to be consoled by Lovullo and his teammates.

Both the White Sox and Major League Baseball indefinitely banned the 22-year-old fan the next day from all ballparks. Meanwhile, some on social media went on an absolute tirade for three days against the White Sox fan, with some even tweeting out his photo, name, and address!

IT'S UNCLEAR IF THE FAN EVEN KNEW ABOUT MARTE'S MOM

All this happened despite not one person knowing what the fan actually said, just that it had something to do with Marte's mother.

On Friday, three days after the initial incident, Marte revealed to a local reporter what the fan said. According to Ketel, the White Sox fan was "up on the dugout shouting things about my mother. He was like, ‘Last night I sent a message to your mother.’"

FANS ARGUING IF BANNING FAN WAS TOO MUCH

On Friday night, the Diamondbacks faithful wanted Marte to know that he was welcomed and loved as he was cheered every time he went up to the plate.

Marte struggled, going 0-4, with a walk and three strikeouts.

When discussing the incident in what looks to be his only interview regarding the situation, Marte said that the league "has to do something about the fans [heckling]," during games, adding that "they are going too far." He went on to add that he's used to having things shouted at him but when the Sox fan brought up his mother, "that was a different story."

The White Sox fan has not spoken publicly about the incident.

