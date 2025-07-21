Diamondbacks All-Star Ketel Marte Says He Lost $400,000 In Stolen Items From Home Burglary

Ketel Marte shares details from recent home burglary.

Arizona Diamondbacks All-Star Ketel Marte was another target for thieves breaking into athletes' homes after a break-in at his residence in Scottsdale last week. 

Marte, who's returning to the D-Backs' lineup Monday against the Houston Astros as a designated hitter, spoke on the incident from last week, noting it occurred while Marte was away for the 2025 All-Star Game in Atlanta. Marte also noted that he lost approximately $400,000 worth of stolen items.

"Not good to know you lose around $400,000," Marte said, "but you just gotta move on." 

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JULY 23:  Ketel Marte #4 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrates a two-run home run as he runs the basses in the fifth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on July 23, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

The burglary reportedly occurred on July 16, with no one present in Marte's home at the time of the break-in. No arrests have been made, according to the Scottsdale Police Department.

Arizona's prized second baseman did not play in the weekend series versus the St. Louis Cardinals. Diamondbacks skipper Torey Lovullo shared that Marte had been dealing with personal matters and requested time off.

Marte shared that he learned about the incident after appearing for the ASG at Truist Park last Tuesday. 

For the past year, an uptick in home burglaries targeting professional athletes in the U.S. has come as a surprise to many, with names like Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Blake Snell, and more having their homes broken into while they are away for road contests.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 19: Ketel Marte #4 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrates with his teammates after hitting an RBI single against Craig Kimbrel #31 of the Philadelphia Phillies to win Game Three of the National League Championship Series at Chase Field on October 19, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Several Chilean nationals have been arrested in connection with a nationwide plot targeting these athletes, largely through their game schedules or social media activity. 

Marte made separate headlines in June after crying on the field during a game against the Chicago White Sox after he allegedly heard a fan taunting him over his deceased mother. The fan received a ban from all MLB stadiums as a result.

