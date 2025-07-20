Pawn Shop Owner In Trouble For Selling Items Stolen From Bengals QB Joe Burrow

A New York City pawn shop owner faces up to $2.5 million in restitution and potential prison time after confessing to selling items stolen from Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

Burrow, 28, had his Anderson Township home burglarized in December while he was away playing the Dallas Cowboys in a Monday Night Football matchup (Week 14).

The thieves took approximately $300,000 worth of luxury items, including $10,000 in cash.

Some of the stolen goods, including jewelry, handbags and watches were accepted and sold by 43-year-old NYC pawn shop owner Dimitriy Nezhinskiy, who pleaded guilty this week in federal court to one count of conspiracy to receive stolen property. Nezhinskiy, a New Jersey resident, also faces possible deportation, according to the New York Post. Previously, the pawn shop owner's business partner, Juan Villar, had pleaded guilty to a similar charge.

FBI Assistant Director Christopher Raia released a statement regarding the shop owner's arrest.

"For more than five years, Dimitriy Nezhinskiy established a demand for stolen merchandise, which allowed South American Theft Groups to profit from repeated burglaries," Raia said.

"His purchases perpetuated a ripple of criminality targeting residences and businesses across the country."

In February, Chilean nationals linked to Burrow’s break-in and other burglaries were arrested. The FBI launched an investigation into a series of break-ins targeting high-profile athletes across leagues, including MLB and NFL players, often while they were away for games.

Burrow has spoken several times about the emotional toll of last year’s burglary, particularly the loss of privacy. News of the break-in also revealed his previously undisclosed relationship with Sports Illustrated model Olivia Ponton.

"I feel like my privacy has been violated in more ways than one," Burrow previously shared, "and way more is already out there than I would want out there and that I care to share."

Public-facing professional athletes were advised to avoid sharing their locations on social media, which the thieves allegedly used to track their targets.

Among the many break-ins, Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis revealed that burglars had broken into his home while he was playing a game at Fiserv Forum. He even offered a $40,000 reward for anyone with information on the suspects.

