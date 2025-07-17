Diamondbacks Ketel Marte's Home Reportedly Burglarized Over All-Star Break

It's the latest in a slew of burglaries at the homes of athletes

For about the last year or so, numerous athletes have been victims of high-profile burglaries, and it appears that Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte could be the latest.

According to the Associated Press, police have confirmed that they are investigating a "high-dollar residential burglary" in Scottsdale that took place on Tuesday night, at a home that is "reportedly" owned by the Diamondbacks star.

Now, if Tuesday night sets off alarm bells, that's because it was the night that the MLB All-Star Game was taking place all the way across the country in Atlanta, and Marte was there taking part.

Police said that the investigation is ongoing, but it would make Marte the latest athlete to be burglarized while he would have been known to be out of town.

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes both had their homes burglarized while they were away for a game, as was the case for burglaries at the homes of Milwaukee Bucks Bobby Portis Jr., Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, and several other big-name athletes.

The FBI eventually determined that the break-ins were the work of organized theft rings out of South America, and earlier this year, seven Chilean migrants were charged in connection with some of these crimes.

Is the break-in at Marte's house connected? We'll leave that up to the authorities to figure out, but it does highlight one of the biggest downsides to being a pro athlete, and that's how easy it is to know whether or not they'll be home.

Any would-be burglar can just look at the All-Star roster and will know whose houses will be empty that night because the league's best will all be in one place.

You've got to think that high-profile stars are going to continue to beef up their home security measures, especially for when they're away from home.