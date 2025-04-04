Departments Of Education & Justice Team Up For Title IX Investigations Team

When Donald Trump ran for president in 2024, he vowed to end the lunacy of biological males competing in women's sports. Since taking office, Trump has stuck to his promise.

On Friday, the U.S. Department of Education and the U.S. Department of Justice, under Trump's guidance, announced the "Title IX Special Investigations Team," in large part formed to stamp out transgender athletes (males) competing in women's sports.

"Today’s establishment of the Title IX SIT will benefit women and girls across this nation who have been subjected to discrimination and indignity in their educational activities," said Secretary of Education Linda McMahon.

"From day one, the Trump Administration has prioritized enforcing Title IX to protect female students and athletes. Traditionally, our Office for Civil Rights (OCR) takes months, even years, to complete Title IX investigations. OCR under this Administration has moved faster than it ever has, and the Title IX SIT will ensure even more rapid and consistent investigations. To all the entities that continue to allow men to compete in women’s sports and use women’s intimate facilities: there’s a new sheriff in town. We will not allow you to get away with denying women's civil rights any longer."

"Protecting women and women’s sports is a key priority for this Department of Justice," said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. "This collaborative effort with the Department of Education will enable our attorneys to take comprehensive action when women’s sports or spaces are threatened and use the full power of the law to remedy any violation of women’s civil rights."

The Department of Education has already opened investigations in several states, including Maine, California, Minnesota, Oregon and Washington. The investigation in Maine was completed, and the DOE ruled that Maine violated Title IX by allowing a biological male to compete in, and win, a girls' track and field state title.

However, Maine has continued to defy Trump's executive order and the USDA officially paused federal funding to the Maine Department of Education.

The Trump Administration has made it very clear that states which continue to prioritize radical gender ideology over fairness and safety for women will face consequences.