Democrat Senator Passes Buck On Males In Women's Sports: 'Let Local Communities Decide'

Even though Democrats have realized that voting to allow transgenders (males) to compete in women's sports is a losing issue, they don't seem to have the guts to actually do anything about it for fear of upsetting the extreme progressives.

Radical left-wing California Governor Gavin Newsom came close, saying it's "unfair" for males to compete in women's sports, but still stopped short of saying it shouldn't be allowed.

Since then, Democrats have been asked about the issue, and they continue to obfuscate and dance. Hakeem Jeffries recently defaulted to a ridiculous Democratic talking point about "invasive genital exams," which isn't even true.

On Sunday, Michigan Senator Elissa Slotkin, a Democrat who voted against the "Protection Of Women And Girls In Sports Act," doesn't want to have to make any decisions and says "local communities" should decide.

She joined NBC News, and the anchor asked a simple question: does she agree with Newsom that it's "unfair" for males to compete in women's sports?

Slotkin rambled a bit about the importance of women's sports – even mentioning that she was an athlete and crediting sports for teaching her leadership – before ultimately deciding that she doesn't have the courage to state the obvious.

"Let the local community figure this out," Slotkin said.

What a ridiculous answer. Yes, let's just let every school in the country come up with its own policy, because that's clearly worked so far. Slotkin's response reminds me of a scene in South Park.

In the episode, the Governor of Colorado has to make a decision on gay marriage. At one point, he says, "Why do I have to make this decision?" before adding, "I just wanted a big house and lots of respect. I didn't want this kind of responsibility."

Congratulations, Senator Slotkin. You've officially been compared to a cartoon politician. This must be a big day for you.