Democrat Senator Refuses To Say Males Competing In Women's Sports Is Unfair

There are radical left-wing politicians and then there's Democratic Senator Chris Murphy. Even as some Democrats – like California Gov. Gavin Newsom – have started to turn away from the wild notion that males should be allowed to compete in women's sports, mostly because the American people reject that idea so soundly. But Murphy isn't giving up.

During a recent interview with the New York Times, Murphy was asked if he thought transgender athletes (biological males) competing in women's sports is "unfair." The Senator hesitated at first, but ultimately refused to call it unfair.

Host Ross Douthat asked if the Senator had a daughter, would he think her competing against males is unfair?

"I, I, I don't have a girls, right, so I necessarily can't right I, I, I can't put myself in that position," Murphy stammered.

"Well… have some empathy for those of us who do," Douthat countered. "Would you find it unfair?"

"I’ve talked to lots of parents of girls in Connecticut who do not think it’s unfair," Murphy responded, sidestepping the question a second time. "[They] think that the benefit that those athletes get from being part of a team is important and don't mind, or feel threatened by the competition."

Douthat continued to press Murphy, who seemed only interested in relaying the feelings of others and not his own. Once pushed enough, Murphy made his stance clear.

"My conclusion is that I would support those athletes being able to participate in my community," Murphy said.

There you have it! Chris Murphy believes that the benefits males receive from competing on girls' and women's teams are more important than a fair and safe playing field for girls and women in their own sports category.

Sometimes, it's hard to understand how people vote for politicians completely devoid of reality.