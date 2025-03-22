California Gov. Gavin Newsom Basically Abandons All Of His Past Positions

As if there were any doubt that California Gov. Gavin Newsom is prolifically dishonest and a consummate disingenuous politician, his new podcast should end it.

Newsom, after a series of governing failures culminated in the historically disastrous Los Angeles fires in January, launched his podcast to try and change public perception of him and his views. Despite governing as a far-left progressive, enacting authoritarian lockdowns, mask mandates and vaccine passports, Newsom is now trying to rebrand himself as a "common sense" Democrat.

There's just one problem: in order to do it, he's completely contradicting policy positions he supported, celebrated, and even signed into law.

Gavin Newsom Gets Roasted By CNN Story

Of all places, CNN (CNN!) posted a story covering Newsom's incredible about-face on a litany of important issues where his positions are now extremely unpopular.

In his new podcast, This Is Gavin Newsom, the 57-year-old politician has now said he rejects the term "Latinx," a nonsensical made-up term by progressive Democrats hoping to redefine language. He even said that nobody in his office uses the term, that he has no idea where it comes from.

Except, of course, there are videos of Newsom himself using it repeatedly during press conferences. Whoops!

Then he said that he doesn't want transgender athletes competing in women's sports, becoming one of the only prominent Democrats to acknowledge biological reality. And, per CNN, "suggested he opposes taxpayer-funded gender transition surgeries for prisoners and detained immigrants."

But once again, his own actions and comments paint a completely different picture.

Back in 2014, Newsom posted celebrating a new California law that allowed male athletes to compete against women, an indefensible position that has just 24 percent support even in his own far-left state.

Then when Republicans tried and failed to repeal it, he celebrated again.

Just a few years ago in 2020, Newsom then signed a new extreme bill, forced through by California's delusional legislature, which allowed male prisoners to be housed with women, while also "acknowledging their need for gender transition care."

He expanded the state's Medicaid program to pay for healthcare for illegal aliens and allows for taxpayer-funded "gender transition surgery."

Now, in his podcast, he says that taxpayer-funded surgeries are on the losing side of a "90/10" debate.

"‘Trump’s for you, she’s for they/them,’" Newsom said, describing President Trump's ad campaign on Kamala Harris' position. "Devastating. And she didn’t even react to it, which was more devastating … people that are incarcerated and illegal and illegal incarcerated individuals getting taxpayer-funded gender reassignment surgery. That is a 90/10 not an 80/20."

Except here's the text of a law Newsom himself signed enacting that exact policy:

"Some transgender, nonbinary, and intersex people experience gender dysphoria that requires medical treatment, while others do not experience gender dysphoria," it says. "Due to safety concerns, inconsistent medical and mental health care, insufficient education and resources, and other factors, incarceration often serves as a barrier to gender transition."

Welcome to California, welcome to Gavin Newsom, welcome to endless left-wing hypocrisy.

Newsom has no actual values, no principles, only the pursuit of more power and influence. He's willing to say or do anything, as long as he believes it fits with The Current Thing. Now that he realizes his extreme progressive positions are unpopular and political losers, he's going back on everything he said he believed in.

Unfortunately for him, just like for his pals in the teachers union, the internet is forever.