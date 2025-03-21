California Voters Might Finally Be Done With Decades Of Democrat Party Failure

The Democrat Party has almost unilaterally run the state of California for decades.

Every major city, every major statewide office, local government…in basically every walk of life in most parts of California, the left has controlled political procedure. And they've done a spectacularly bad job.

California, which enjoys the best weather in the country, incredible natural beauty, a number of desirable industries, and highly regarded educational institutions, has, for the first time in its history, lost residents in the past few years. Thanks to Governor Gavin Newsom and his lockdowns, mandates, and authoritarian impulses, quality of life in the state diminished greatly from 2020 onwards.

Cost of living issues, insane statewide legislation on transgender athletes and parental rights have pushed common sense residents to other states.

Then, of course, there were the fires in January in Los Angeles that destroyed two cities thanks to political incompetence from the far-left mayor and statewide leaders. A massive water reservoir for the Palisades sat empty for years, well behind its maintenance schedule. Sums up California perfectly.

And finally, FINALLY, California voters might have had enough with it.

Gavin Newsom Pushing California Voters To Consider Republicans

Per 790 KABC in Los Angeles, a new poll out of California says that nearly half of voters would consider voting for a Republican candidate for Governor in the 2026 election. That's despite Republicans having just a 25 percent share in voter registration in the state.

The poll also covered several other important topics that highlighted how fed up California voters are with Democrat Party rule. Per KABC:

● "83% of voters said gas prices are too high in California"

● "73% support fully funding anti-crime Prop. 36, which State Democrat Leaders have refused to do"

● "72% feel homelessness still is a big problem after years of Democrat control of Sacramento"

● "71% believe the Democrats in charge have not addressed the state’s high cost of living"

● "69% think Democrats in Sacramento have not done enough to bring down energy/utility costs"

● "62% support a "full independent investigation" of the recent Los Angeles Wildfires"

● "Only 24% of Californians think males (transgender) should compete in female sports"

Even in California, just 24 percent of voters support males being allowed to dominate women's sports. And 83 percent think gas prices are too high, and they are, thanks to Newsom and his party's excessive gas taxes designed to force people into EVs.

Crime and homelessness have contributed to an air of frustration and anger with declining standards in the state. In short, it's a Democrat Party masterclass.