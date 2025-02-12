Crying Jimmy Kimmel Turns Taylor Swift Booing At Super Bowl Into Ridiculous Anti-Trump Rant

Jimmy Kimmel's never-ending quest to appear morally superior to President Trump drives the failed late-night host madder by the day. If he has to cry on air to make Donald Trump seem like the big bad, the 57-year-old Kimmel WILL do it.

Trump became the first sitting American president to attend a Super Bowl, a landmark moment that players and fans considered one-of-a-kind.

In his latest anti-Trump tirade, Jimmy Kimmel passionately defended billionaire international pop star Taylor Swift after she was booed during Sunday's Super Bowl in New Orleans.

"She didn't get booed out of the stadium," Kimmel said. Kimmel's shilling for Swift didn't do the pop star many favors.

"Unlike you, she stayed for the whole game — and it was the Eagles fans who were booing her. But you're right, it's all about you."

Jimmy Kimmel won't let any window to mock Trump go to waste, no matter how small.

"Trump's just jealous of Taylor Swift because she has more followers and more money and no kids than he does," Kimmel added.

New Orleans' Caesars Superdome was indeed packed with Eagles fans. Since Taylor is dating Chiefs star Travis Kelce and has been synonymous with the Chiefs brand, it only made sense that NFL fans and Eagles fans alike opted to boo the pop star when she appeared on the Jumbotron.

At that moment, Swift shook it off. Then comes President Trump's Truth Social tweet, nudging Swift over the booing, which Kimmel referenced.

After she endorsed Kamala Harris to beat Trump in the 2024 presidential race, it only seemed natural for the sitting president to do some ‘scorekeeping’ with the uber-popular singer after a tough Super Bowl 59 defeat for KC.

Trump posted on Truth: "The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving."

Kimmel couldn’t take the joke, and his response only emphasized how the former president has set up shop in Kimmel’s head, rent-free.

Speaking on Trump's paper straw ban, Kimmel turned the otherwise fantastic news into a jab at the president.

"It’s like the Jerry Lewis telethon with this guy," crying Jimmy said.

Kimmel has been holding court as the host of his late-night talk show since 2003, but his sanity officially checked out somewhere around 2016.

