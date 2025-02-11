Dramatic Chiefs Fan Goes Viral Blaming The Super Bowl Loss On Donald Trump Being At The Game

The Kansas City Chiefs' shot at a three-peat evaporated in front of the world on Sunday night at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans. They were overmatched by a Philadelphia Eagles team set on avenging their Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs a couple of years ago.

Very early on it was plain to see that the Chiefs were in for a long night. As the game went along, and the Eagles kept piling on, that long night played out. Heading into the fourth quarter, Philly held a commanding 34-6 lead. They rode it to a 40-22 win.

The blame game started before the final whistle. Chiefs fans were looking for somewhere to point the finger. Their offense was dominated, and they couldn’t stop the Eagles offense. It was a total disaster.

After the game, Patrick Mahomes, being the leader that he is, took responsibility for the loss. He pointed to his turnovers and not playing up to his standard.

"Credit to the Eagles, man. They played better than us from start to finish. We didn’t start how we wanted to. Obviously, the turnovers hurt. I just gotta take all the blame for that. Those early turnovers swing the momentum of the game, and then they capitalized on them… that's 14 points that I kind of gave them," the Chiefs quarterback told the media."

"It's hard to come back from that in the Super Bowl. I just didn’t play to my standard and I have to be better next time."

Chiefs fans and Swifties blame Donald Trump for Kansas City's Super Bowl loss

Chiefs fans, especially one in particular, didn’t want to blame their quarterback or anyone on the team for the loss. It wasn’t their fault, it was Donald Trump's fault.

Of course, it was. It made perfect sense to this fan in the middle of a meltdown as she watched her team lose. The fact that the President attended the Super Bowl, according to the very dramatic fan, was the reason the Chiefs lost the game.

The upset woman in a Chiefs jersey said in a now-viral video, "You know the other reason why we didn’t win? Because f*cking Trump was at the God-damn game… Trump should not have been at our f*cking game."

The timing of the cat at the end of this video is perfect. It's like it knew there was something that would put a bow on the clip. Well done whiskers.

Trump picking the Chiefs before the game based on how good Mahomes is, but also due to the support he received from the quarterback's wife, then enjoying the booing Taylor Swift received, before riding off as the first sitting president to attend the Super Bowl didn’t sit well with others either.

It wasn’t that the Kansas City Chiefs were outplayed. It wasn’t that they weren't as good as the Philadelphia Eagles. The reason that the season came to an end with a big fat L was Donald J. Trump. Chiefs fans and Swifties united for this special moment.