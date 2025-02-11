Chiefs Losing Wasn't The Part Of The Super Bowl President Trump Hated The Most

We know that Super Bowl LIX didn't bring the result President Donald Trump predicted or probably wanted, but that wasn't the part about the game he disliked. The kickoff was.

Trump hates the NFL's dynamic kickoff.

Really hates it. Hates it so much, he posted about it on Truth Social.

Trump Posts Dislike For NFL Kickoff

It was one of his posts immediately following the game. Well, that and how Taylor Swift got booed.

Anyway, this is what Trump said:

"The worst part of the Super Bowl, by far, was watching the kickoff where, as the ball is sailing through the air, the entire field is frozen, stiff. College Football does not do it and won't! Whose idea was it to ruin the Game?"

Well, it is the idea of NFL's idea.

The league, searching for ways to address injuries that happened on its kickoffs the past few years, and looking at the fact Super Bowl LVIII included 13 touchbacks on 13 kickoffs, wanted something different.

And owners voted the so-called dynamic kickoff into the game on a one-year experimental basis.

Trump Talked To Goodell During Game

Trump did meet with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell during the game.

And we don't have a read out of what that conversation was about. But, it's a pretty good bet the President, who speaks his mind all the time, might have shared his thoughts on the kickoff with the commissioner.

We know how Goodell would have answered if the subject came up because he was asked about it at his annual state of the NFL address last week and he defended the play.

This, directly from the NFL:

"The new Dynamic Kickoff rule worked as intended. Returns increased 57% in the regular season and there were 7 kickoffs returned for touchdowns, the most since 2021.

"The new rule slowed the average player speeds, as intended, which led to a lower concussion rate (down 43% vs. 2021-2023 average) and the fewest lower extremity strains on the play since at least 2018. This is among the data that will be shared with the Competition Committee as the Dynamic Kickoff is revisited this offseason following the one-year rule change."

Will Trump Opinion Sway League Direction?

NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills is clearly a big proponent of the new kickoff in that it helps his realm in keeping injuries down.

"This season’s injury data underscores real progress in our efforts to reduce concussions and lower-extremity strains, key areas of focus for the league’s injury reduction strategy," said NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills. "We’re glad to see continued focus on these injuries pay off, and as always, will be using this injury data to inform and further strengthen our injury prevention and reduction approach during the offseason."

The NFL's competition committee will review the dynamic kickoff this spring and present recommendations to owners about it, including possible tweaks, at the NFL annual meeting in March.

Trump is obviously watching. The league now knows it. We'll see if his opinion sways the league to make some changes.