Commanders Finally Give In, Hand Terry McLaurin Massive Contract Extension

It took nearly the entire NFL preseason, but the Washington Commanders finally relented to Terry McLaurin’s contract demands, signing their top wideout to a lucrative extension. Second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels now has his top option back in the fold.

According to multiple reports, the Commanders will pay McLaurin more than $96 million over the next three seasons. Part of the reason, it seemed, that Washington allowed the negotiations to drag out was McLaurin's age. Now entering his seventh NFL season, McLaurin turns 30 on September 15. The new extension takes the wide receiver through his age-33 season.

Typically, skill position players decline after age 30, so getting a nearly $100 million extension just prior to his 30th birthday has to be considered a massive win for Terry McLaurin.

Commanders in Win-Now Mode

While Washington tried to hold the line, they ultimately had no choice. Jayden Daniels, the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, burst onto the scene in his rookie campaign and led the Commanders to a surprising run to the NFC Championship.

While the McLaurin contract might not age well, there's no question that Washington is better in 2025-26 with the veteran receiver on the roster than without him. The wideout is coming off his fifth consecutive 1,000-yard receiving season, and he caught 13 touchdown passes from Daniels last season.

The team can't risk wasting any of Daniels' early years, particularly while the second-year quarterback is on his rookie contract.

And that's a key factor here as well.

Jayden Daniels Contract Extension Looms Large

As a first-round pick, Daniels is under Commanders' control for five seasons. He'll be eligible for an extension following his third year. Unless Daniels completely falls off a cliff over the next two years, Washington is going to have to pay him a ton of money in a few years.

Keeping the McLaurin contract to three years means that by the time a potential Daniels extension kicks in, the wide receiver's contract would be off the books. That’s crucial for Washington’s long-term cap management.

Still, the Commanders are in win-now mode. There's nothing more valuable in the NFL than a high-level quarterback playing on a rookie contract. It allows the team to spend around their star quarterback and build a Super Bowl contender.

That strategy defines Washington’s approach for now — maximizing their window before Daniels’ mega-deal inevitably arrives.