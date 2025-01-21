Vic Fangio Believes Jayden Daniels Is Probably Best Rookie QB Ever

Vic Fangio has been an NFL head coach or defensive coordinator since 1995, including eight years in which his defenses have been top 5 in fewest points allowed. But now he's contending with Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels and that kid is just different.

Ask Fangio himself.

Fangio: Daniels Young Only By Birth

"He's a young quarterback by birth certificate," Fangio told reporters on Tuesday. "Not by the tape."

Daniels is 24-years-old and a rookie.

But anyone with eyes can see he's not playing like a rookie. Certainly, Fangio has noticed as he prepares his Eagles defense to face the Commanders in the NFC Championshp game on Sunday.

"The guy's playing extremely well," Fangio said. "You can tell how much they think he's playing so good by the volume of their offense and the things they trust him to do. And he's come through for them in a big way. And he's tough to handle."

That's not the most impressive part.

Fangio, with his 24 years of experience, was asked if Daniels is the best rookie quarterback he's ever seen.

And without pause, Fangio said, "Probably."

Fangio Has Seen Great Rookie QBs

That's saying something because Peyton Manning was a rookie QB in 1998. And Fangio saw him a lot because he was the defensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers that year and the Panthers played the Colts in their season-finale.

Manning threw 28 interceptions that first year to lead the NFL in that category. But he also threw 26 TD passes.

Fangio, ironically, became the Colts defensive coordinator the following year. So he saw Manning plenty – as in every day in practice – although Manning was in his second year by then.

In 1999, Fangio's Colts played Eagles rookie QB Donovan McNabb.

In 2001, Fangio's Colts played against the Falcons and the coach prepared for rookie QB Michael Vick, although Vick didn't play in the game.

Daniels Played Well Against Eagles

There are several others, but the greater point here is Daniels has the respect of a veteran coach.

In 2019, you should know, Sean McVay and Matt LaFleur both said Fangio's defense was the toughest to play against. The Rams faced the Eagles twice this season and lost both times. The Packers faced the Eagles twice this season and lost both times.

Daniels and the Commanders have played the Eagles twice this season and the teams have split the games. Daniels threw five TD passes in the game Washington won.

No wonder Vic Fangio is impressed.