Lions Brought Low By Commanders Who Have Risen From Last Season's Ashes To The NFC Championship Game

After it ended, Dan Campbell was on the verge of tears and Jared Goff sounded nostalgic about that moment only two weeks ago when he and his Detroit Lions teammates felt they were "at the top of the world." And at the same time, Washington Commanders running back Bijan Robinson spoke of surviving a team that was "not so good" while teammates Jayden Daniels and Terry McLaurin praised God for the new day that has dawned in the Nation's Capital.

Welcome to the latest chapter of a book the NFL has turned into a best-seller because it repeats the same amazing plot over and again, sometimes annually:

NFL Can Bury The Haughty, Raise The Lowly

This game and now this season for the Lions and Commanders is an example of how the mighty can be brought low while those at the bottom are raised to impressive heights very quickly.

That's how it is today with these two teams.

The Lions, everyone's Super Bowl favorite in the NFC and the conference's top seed enjoying its most successful season in decades, are one-and-done in the playoffs.

They were defeated at home. Unexpectedly. While orbiting at the height of expectations.

"It's a humbling game, it's a humbling sport," Goff said. "We were at the top of the world after that Minnesota game [Jan. 5] and then it's hard standing here right now and try to process it all."

Lions Leave Season With Goals Unmet

Process it all? Impossible.

Look, the Lions were supposed to go to the Super Bowl this year. That was supposed to be their final destination.

But the plot twist came to town wearing burgundy and gold and boasting a cool rookie quarterback in Daniels, who conducts himself in life and plays with the serene certainty of a ninja at night. It's almost scary.

And falling victim to that from a 15-2 perch the Lions built had an obviously gutted Campbell trying to keep from crying.

"The whole point of doing what you is to get to the show, man," Campbell said. "It's why you play this game. And we fell. We fell short.

"It just hurts to lose. I don't care if you're the seventh seed, five seed, one seed, cause I've lost as all of them. And it stings and it hurts. It hurts."

Dan Campbell Emotional After Loss

Campbell was so emotional that his voice cracked as he spoke of his players. And he then began to self-flagellate his work.

"I didn't have them ready," he said.

And then, "It's my fault. My fault."

That is what the bottom looks like. Feels like.

The Commanders are familiar with that place. Because they were there only last season.

You must recall that in the 2023–24 season the Commanders were so terrible they sold off talent at the trade deadline. They fired coaches and their general manager. They were so bad they had the No. 2 overall pick in the draft last April.

And rising from that abyss, the Commanders are headed to the NFC Championship game.

"After everything we went through, all the ups and downs, it's a blessing being in this spot," Robinson said. "It's an opportunity nobody wants to take for granted. So excited not only for myself but my team, especially the guys who have been here the last couple of years that have been on a not-so-good team to experience this. Amazing feeling."

Jayden Daniels The Driving Force

That feeling is obviously possible because the Commanders have quickly built a talent base capable of such feats and that talent is galvanized by Daniels.

"First and foremost, he's an unbelievable person," McLaurin said of his quarterback. "He's led by the Lord and he's so humble and he works his tail off each and every day. He loves to win and he's one of the most competitive people I've played with and he's a rookie.

"The best is yet to come for him…"

That's almost a warning to other teams considering Daniels is likely going to be the offensive rookie of the year and helped his team win two road playoff games in a single postseason for the first time in franchise history.

So what's the secret to rising from nothing to those heights in one year?

"I always believe we can achieve more than what people give us credit for," Daniels said. "But you've got to go out there and put in the work daily, get better and put your head down and grind. And by the end of the season, you look up and might be in a position like that."