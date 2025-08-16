Terry McLaurin Is Off The PUP List, But Still Doesn't Have A New Contract

Still in the midst of a contract standoff, Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin has been activated off the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection missed all of training camp due an ankle injury he suffered in late July . As such, he was placed on the PUP list, which came at a similar time when he started to ask for a new contract.

Since July, McLaurin has been discontent with his current contract, which is in its final year. At one point, he even asked to be traded.

If McLaurin had his way, he would get a contract similar to DK Metcalf's five-year, $150 million deal he signed with the Steelers this offseason. Washington has not yet met that expectation.

Even so, McLaurin is on track to be activated to the roster. His activation off the PUP list is not related to his contract negotiations, according to head coach Dan Quinn.

"Definitely separate," Quinn said . "This is about his getting ready."

The Commanders’ season begins on September 7 against the New York Giants, and Washington has the goal of making sure McLaurin gets enough conditioning to be ready for a full workload.

"He's on the same trajectory as everybody else [receiving treatments] doing workouts and making good strides," Quinn said .

Even though the holdout has cast a shadow over the Commanders’ offseason, McLaurin, who has been a team captain for many of his years in Washington, is still loved by his teammates.