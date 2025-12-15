If Anthony Richardson Can't Beat Out 44-Year-Old Philip Rivers, That's A Big Problem

After Daniel Jones suffered a season-ending torn Achilles, the Indianapolis Colts turned to 44-year-old Philip Rivers. Rivers, who hadn't taken an NFL snap since January 2021, immediately stepped into the team's starting lineup and nearly led the team to a shocking upset over the Seattle Seahawks.

But there's a new wrinkle. Anthony Richardson, the quarterback the Colts selected with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, was cleared to return to football activities. Richardson suffered a freak pregame orbital fracture on Oct. 12.

Now the question for the Colts is simple: Who starts at quarterback when Richardson is healthy enough to play? The decision would be easy if the Colts were out of playoff contention. They would start the young quarterback and hope he shows some of the flashes he displayed during his very short rookie season.

But the Colts are still very much in the AFC postseason picture, currently sitting at 8-6. They are one game behind the Houston Texans for the seventh and final playoff spot with a game against Houston scheduled for Week 18.

They are also two games behind the Jacksonville Jaguars for the AFC South lead, and the two teams meet in Week 17. The Colts don't control their own postseason destiny; even if Indianapolis wins out, the Texans would get in over the Colts if Houston wins its other two remaining games.

Still, the first step is to win the final three games. That starts with a Monday Night Football matchup against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 16. Rivers is going to start that game, according to head coach Shane Steichen.

This isn't surprising news, since Richardson hasn't practiced yet. But there's going to be a decision between the two starters soon. Who gives them the best chance to win once both QBs are healthy?

Richardson vs. Rivers for Colts QB1

If the answer is Rivers, that's a death knell for the career of Richardson. Losing the starting job to Daniel Jones was one thing, but failing to start over a 44-year-old QB who spent nearly five years out of the NFL is another matter entirely.

Despite going 6-5 as a starter last season, Richardson completed less than 50% of his passes and threw more interceptions (12) than touchdown passes (8). Of course, Richardson does a lot of his damage on the ground, rushing for 499 yards and 6 touchdowns in his 11 starts in 2024.

Rivers didn't light up the Seahawks' defense on Sunday, but he was efficient. He completed 18 of 27 passes for 120 yards, 1 touchdown and 1 interception. The interception came on a desperation heave on the team's final possession with the game virtually out of reach. Rivers got the ball out quickly, taking only one sack against a very good Seattle defense.

Head coach Shane Steichen was hired prior to the team drafting Richardson, so he has some motivation to ensure Richardson succeeds in the NFL. But he's not going to put that above the team's short-term future, which includes an opportunity to reach the playoffs.

Ultimately, Steichen is going to start the quarterback he believes gives him the best chance to win the next three games. If that quarterback is Philip Rivers, it means Anthony Richardson's NFL future is very, very bleak.