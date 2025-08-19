Anthony Richardson's Agent Cites 'Trust' Issues After Colts Name Daniel Jones Starter

Losing a quarterback battle to Daniel Jones marked a new low for Anthony Richardson, formerly the fourth-overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Colts needed a savior in Richardson, but instead, they received an experimental backup option. Now, they find themselves at rock bottom as they enter their third season.

With such a turn of events marked by Tuesday's QB1 announcement in Indy, the relationship between AR-15 and Indy only seems headed for the swamp.

Hours after the Colts named Daniel Jones — the disgraced QB formerly with the Giants and briefly with the Vikings — Richardson's agent, Dieric Jackson, put out a statement and deliberately called Tuesday's decision a hit to Richardson's trust in the organization.

"We have a lot to discuss," Jackson said (via ESPN). "When they needed a big play last year, whose hands did they put the ball in? Anthony's."

"Trust is a big factor and that is, at best, questionable right now," he added. "Anthony came back and made the improvements in the areas he needed to improve. And by all accounts, he had a great camp."

Richardson's benching, twice, in 2024 gave fans a clear indication that the former first-round QB was not cut out for the big leagues.

Having struggled with accuracy all his career, dating back to Florida, with sub-60 completion percentages, and with a history of injuries, Richardson's return on investment looks like a fat goose egg, which prompted disillusioned general manager Chris Ballard to pick up Daniel Jones in the offseason, cheap, rather than trading for a viable starter like Kirk Cousins from the market.

"He's the starting QB for the season," Steichen said to the media, responding to Daniel Jones' promotion, which OutKick's Armando Salguero called "stunning" because of how poorly DJ's played.

"I don't want to have a short leash on that," the coach added.

Richardson also reacted to the news and did not sound as hurt as his agent.

"[Steichen] made a decision," Richardson commented.

"That's the decision we've got to live with, but no hard feelings, nothing personal. I've just got to keep growing. I just can't let me not being a starter stop me from going and being the person, the player that I'm supposed to be."

With pressure mounting for both the Colts front office and Richardson, a split surely appears to be likely heading into 2025.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela