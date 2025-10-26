Vanderbilt's New Outlook, Texas Sized Comeback, Kiffin's Pursuit And Brian Kelly Is Lost In SEC-Fueled Weekend

SEC's CFP Push: Vanderbilt’s statement against Missouri to Texas’ overtime escape with Arch Manning hurt. It will be a long wait for Lane Kiffin's Florida answer, while Brian Kelly is football toast.

NASHVILLE — Diego Pavia ran straight into the arms of his Vanderbilt teammates as Missouri players stood frozen in disbelief, just inches away of sending the game into overtime. Turns out, it was only one of the crazier endings in the SEC on Saturday.

The Commodores found yet another way to prove they belong in the College Football Playoff conversation, this time at the expense of a Missouri team now fighting for survival without another starting quarterback. It started, and ended, with the defense.

Before the 2025 season began, few could’ve predicted Diego Pavia would again have the college football world staring in amazement, leading Vanderbilt to back-to-back wins over Top-15 opponents.

But this wasn’t the same Pavia who electrified fans with his words before a trip to Alabama three weeks ago. After the final whistle, he was noticeably subdued, quietly making his way around the field. He consoled Missouri players after that unforgettable final play, then sought out assistant coach Jerry Kill, a mentor and trusted ally, to share the moment.

This Vanderbilt team is different. It’s not just Pavia, it’s a culture shift. Wins like this are no longer flukes; they’re expected. There was no Heisman pose this time, no spotlight theatrics. Instead, the Commodores hung on to a late lead behind a gritty defensive effort, surviving by mere inches.

A win over a Top-15 team used to be considered "hopeful." Now, it’s this team is trying to make it the standard. Pavia knows Saturday’s game could’ve gone the other way if not for his defense.

After celebrating with teammates on the field, making sure to hug just about every defensive player he could find, Pavia stood at the podium and offered a humble reflection:

"I think um, the only reason I'm up here is because I play quarterback for the team," Pavia said postgame. "I think there are a lot of guys on defense that really changed the game… Our defense won us the game tonight, and it's a statement to them."

He’s right — it wasn’t Pavia’s cleanest performance. But that’s the point. Vanderbilt can now win because of its defense, not just its quarterback. Some will still dismiss the Commodores, noting Missouri’s loss of starting quarterback Beau Pribula. They’re not entirely wrong — but they’re missing the bigger picture.

Nick Saban Isn’t Returning To College Football. But, Don't Let His Wife Hear These Contract Numbers

You can keep doubting Vanderbilt. You can hate—watch and wait for them to be "humbled." But until they stop winning games like this, they’ll keep forcing the nation to take notice as we inch closer to the first CFP rankings.

Does that happen next week in Austin, Texas? Maybe, but the Longhorns are barely getting out of Lexington or Starkville with wins, and that might catch up with them as well next week, with Vanderbilt headed to town.

Steve Sarkisian Fires Back At NFL Report. Arch Manning Has Health Problem

What can you say about Vanderbilt's next opponent, Texas? The Longhorns continue finding ways to win, for the second straight week on the road, and in overtime.

It’s been a strange week for Texas. Head coach Steve Sarkisian woke up Saturday to reports linking him to NFL openings, rumors that forced his agency to release a rare public denial. Hours later, his team stormed back from a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit to stun Mississippi State in overtime.

"It really pisses me off," Sarkisian started. "One person can make a report, that in turn the entire media sports world runs with as factual. To the point where my agency has to put a statement out, that they never have done. Historically, they don't do that. They had to do that to protect my team and locker room."

Texas trailed 38-14 entering the fourth quarter, but after Ryan Niblett's touchdown return, the Longhorns went wild on the Bulldogs, leading to the largest comeback win since 2007.

And yes, this might have been the best performance we've seen from Arch Manning, who finished the game with 346 yards and three touchdowns.

But, as Texas heads back home following the comeback win over Mississippi State, the health of Manning is of concern. After banging his head on the turf following the first play of overtime, the Longhorns QB was not seen again, as Matthew Caldwell came in and hit Emmett Mosley IV for the Texas touchdown.

Following the game, Steve Sarkisian did not have an update on Manning, mentioning they would evaluate him further when the team returned home to Texas.



Alabama Avoids Upset, Lane Kiffin Making Florida Fans Wait, LSU Torched

It almost turned into ‘Cocktober’ for the Alabama football team in South Carolina on Saturday afternoon. After trailing for most of the second half, it was Germie Bernard's 25-yard touchdown with just :34 seconds remaining in the game that left Gamecock fans in a stunned silence.

The game had just about everything, with the game tied 22-22 as LaNorris Sellers was stripped of the ball with 1:39 on the clock in the fourth quarter. As I mentioned multiple times last week, this was going to be a test for Alabama, coming off four-straight wins against ranked teams.

This was the moment that Kalen Deboer's team found a different way to win on defense.

Last week against Tennessee, it was the 98-yard interception return for a touchdown right before halftime.

Sorry, Florida Fans. You're Going To Be Waiting For A While On Kiffin Decision

If you’re a Florida fan, and were hoping Ole Miss losing on Saturday could speed up the process revolving around Lane Kiffin potentially taking the Gators head coaching position, you're going to be waiting a while.

After defeating Oklahoma 34-26 on Saturday, the Rebels control their destiny when it comes to the college football playoff. And, that means Florida will most likely be waiting until Christmas for a clear decision from Kiffin regarding whether he will be coaching in Gainesville next year.

In all honesty, the Gators might not get the answer they’re hoping for at the end, but that's up to Lane, and most importantly his family.

My Goodness, LSU. It Was A Rough Night In ‘Death Valley’ Thanks To Texas A&M

It was an ugly second half for the Tigers, after leading the Aggies 18-14 at halftime.

I don't know what Mike Elko said to his group of Aggies at halftime, but that was a woopin, which ended 49-25 as Texas A&M fans took over the stadium, while LSU students started chanting for Brian Kelly to be fired.

While Texas A&M is on its way into the playoff, LSU is facing a massive problem with its head coach, and Brian Kelly seems to be lost in the process.

"It’s impossible for the head coach that's been here for four years and 35 years of doing this, to think anything (but keep coaching). That's not my decision in terms of whether I'm here or not, but that's what I will do."

Coming Up, Next Week In College Football

Ok, while there might not be as many ranked matchups coming up, that doesn't mean we aren't preparing for some type of chaos.

Alright, that will wrap up the weekend of college football. Take a few days to sulk or celebrate, then get your mind right for another entertaining few days of football.