Nick Saban Isn’t Returning To College Football. But, Don't Let His Wife Hear These Contract Numbers

The legendary Alabama coach once again shuts down talk of a college football comeback, joking that only his wife could tempt him to change his mind.

Nick Saban is not returning to the college football field, if you haven't gotten the hint yet. So quit asking, as he would say to reporters during his years roaming the sidelines.

Sorry Penn State fans, or any group of college football fanatics hoping that Saban will take their open coaching job and make his grand return.

Despite his multiple national championships over his storied career, and as much as some teams want him to resurrect their program, Nick Saban has once again made it clear that he's content in life.

Whether that be an ambassador to Alabama, or appearing weekly on College Gameday, Nick Saban is not taking the bait when it comes to coaching again. So, for the love of all that's good, please stop putting his name as some outside candidate to take an open position, or one yet to be vacated.

Once again, Saban shot down any chance he would return to coaching during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on Friday. But, there is one caveat: he needs his agent, Jimmy Sexton, not to let his wife know how much schools could be offering.

"You know, I wanna stay retired," Nick Saban mentioned. "And I don't want him (Jimmy Sexton) anywhere near Mrs. Terry. Cause when she hears some of these numbers, she gets interested, and I ain't interested."

SEC 'Permanently Suspends' Veteran Referee Ken Williamson After Auburn-Georgia Game Controversy

Saban Once Famously Said ‘Quit Asking’, So Take His Advice

When pressed one more time by Pat McAfee, after a week of thinking about it since his last answer, Saban once again made it clear.

"No way, I have so much fun working with you. Why would I go do that?" Saban replied.

This is just the latest example of the legendary coach making it clear that he doesn't want to return to coaching, while also having to deal with this NIL era that has run wild on college athletics.

Remember that line from what felt like a decade ago, when Nick Saban was asked about his quarterback situation at Alabama?

"So why do you continue to try to get me to say something that doesn’t respect one of them. I'm not going to, so quit asking."

I don't think Jimmy Sexton has to worry about fielding any offers. Unless Mrs. Terry becomes his agent in the near future. But as we already know, she runs the house anyway.