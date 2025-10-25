Steve Sarkisian Ready To Bolt Texas For NFL? Longhorns Coach Reportedly Open To Pro Football

Steve Sarkisian has had two prior stops in the NFL

Is Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian ready to leave the Longhorns for the NFL?

Just in time for their game against Mississippi State on Saturday afternoon, a report from Dianna Russini states that representatives of Sarkisian, (agent Jimmy Sexton), have let NFL teams know that he'd be interested in a jump to the professional ranks.

This comes at a time when the college football coaching carousel is heating up, with jobs like Penn State and Florida already opening.

This is not the first time that I've heard Sarkisian would be intrigued by a return to the NFL. The Texas head coach served as the quarterbacks coach for the Oakland Raiders in 2004, followed by a stint as OC for the Falcons in 2017.

Would he be interested in making the move to head coach in the league? Sure. Sources have told OutKick over the past two years that the NFL has remained intriguing to Sark.

But, this comes at a time when Sarkisian has built Texas back into a national powerhouse, though there have been plenty of problems with the offense in 2025 behind quarterback Arch Manning.

Also, it's not as if the Texas starting quarterback is planning on leaving for the NFL after this season, with him clearly needing another season of college ball.

Texas Would Leap Other Schools If Sarkisian Were To Leave

In terms of college football, a coaching move like this would flip the entire landscape, with the job in Austin becoming the premier destination over other schools currently looking for a head coach.

If this were to happen, and it's still a long shot, this would turn the coaching carousel into a full-blown roller coaster. It should also be noted that Sarkisian is represented by mega-agent Jimmy Sexton, who has a number of clients potentially on the move in 2025.

This includes Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, who is clearly the Florida Gators' preferred choice.

There is also a reason why these reports come out, though Sarkisian did sign a new contract recently, which pays him $10.8 million this season. That number could only increase, as other coaches get raises during this period.

Obviously, we are going to hear about more potential moves in college football, as this is shaping up to be one of the wildest offseasons we've seen in recent memory.