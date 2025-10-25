Diego Pavia Mania, Pressure On Lane Kiffin, CFP Stakes Rise In SEC, And Texas Primed For An Upset?

Are you ready for another weekend of Diego Pavia Mania? I sure hope so, because the eyes of college football will be on the Vanderbilt Commodores showdown with Missouri, with the Tigers looking to wreck the party in Nashville that features major playoff implications.

We are entering the back-half of the season, and the chaos is only beginning as the first playoff rankings will be released in ten days.

I don't think many fans had Vanderbilt versus Missouri on their bingo cards as the College Gameday headliner, but welcome to the 2025 season. But, here we are, with another weekend that is bound to bring some type of madness that once again forces us to raise our hands in disbelief.

Does that happen in South Carolina, as the Gameocks host Alabama? What about Baton Rouge, with undefeated Texas A&M entering the voodoo-filled ‘Tiger Stadium’ against LSU?

Or, does UCLA continue riding this hot hand behind interim coach Tim Skipper and pull off the upset over Indiana?

Who knows, but judging by the past two months, there will be an upset on Saturday that forces us to rethink everything we've ever known about college football.

It's Diego Pavia Time, With A Side Of Kenny Chesney…

Nothing gets college football fans excited about a massive game like Kenny Chesney parading around a pregame show singing about how he just loves the beach so darn much.

Ok, I'm kidding. But, this ought to be a scene on Saturday in Nashville as No. 10 Vanderbilt hosts the pregame show for the first time since 2007.

By the way, Vandy football deserves the attention of college football fans this weekend, as the Dores host No. 15 Missouri. And yes, Eli Drinkwitz had plenty of sarcastic comments about how the attention is not on them this week, but more so on the Diego Pavia party.

Well, he's not lying, given that if a school is hosting a pregame show, most of the time they will steal the headlines. And let me just say, that's not a slight for the 6–1 Tigers, who are a legitimate college football playoff contender, for now.

If Vanderbilt were to take care of business and win this football game as the CFB Roundtable crew predicts, this is going to be a WILD final six weeks of the season for the Dores.

And yes, there will be a majority of the attention on Heisman candidate Diego Pavia, because he's one of the best stories in this sport. Sorry, Drinkwitz, that's just business.

Ok, Here Are The Games To Pay Attention To This Weekend

We're going to stay with the SEC right now, given that it's the only conference that has ranked matchups on Saturday.

No. 3 Texas A&M Travels To ‘Death Valley’ To Face No. 20 LSU

Boy, this is a big one for Tigers coach Brian Kelly. If he thought the fans were upset following last week's loss to Vanderbiilt, a lackluster performance against the Aggies would lead to ‘For Sale’ signs piling up in his yard.

I'm not saying he HAS to win, but LSU better not get embarrassed at home against this fierce Mike Elko squad. To be honest, none of us have seen enough of the Tigers' offense to think this one will be a four-quarter game. But, that's why they play the game, and there is something special about a night game in Death Valley.

I would expect some type of Louisiana voodoo that will lead to a number of interesting situations on Saturday night. But, I do expect the Aggies to remain unbeaten.

No. 8 Ole Miss Travels To No. 13 Oklahoma

Well, I know who Florida fans are rooting for in this game. By now, I think you've heard that Lane Kiffin is the leading target for the Gators head coaching position, and nothing would expedite a decision more than Ole Miss being eliminated from playoff contention over the next few weeks.

But, this is a pissed off Rebels team, following the loss to Georgia last weekend. On the other hand, Oklahoma is also looking to keep itself in playoff contention behind quarterback John Mateer. You can bet that Lane Kiffin already has his yoga studio lined up for an early morning session in the Norman area, so at least he'll be in a good mood come Saturday morning.

It's hard to predict this one, but I do think Ole Miss is going to score enough points to outlast the Sooners during this four-quarter battle.

Hugh Freeze, Quickest Way Out Of Auburn Is To Let Arkansas Embarrass You

It's going to be a downpour in Fayettville on Saturday, and it could be the end of Hugh Freeze at Auburn if the Razorbacks keep this Tigers offense in neutral.

Hugh Freeze Tries To Quiet Haters With Request For Public Support From Auburn AD. "It Would Be Huge"

This could be the final game of Hugh Freeze's tenure, if Bobby Petrino gets his way.

Upsets? How About No. 2 Indiana, No.4 Alabama. No. 22 Texas

On paper, these are two games that should go to the top-5 teams, but I wouldn't be shocked if we see both of these showdowns going into the late fourth quarter.

If you haven't noticed, UCLA is playing out of their minds right now following the firing of DeShaun Foster. Interim coach Tim Skipper has this team rolling, winning their past four games, led by a gritty Nico Iamaleava. So, even though Indiana has more talent, and should win this game by ten or more points, don't count out the Bruins wreaking a little havoc.

But, Indiana wins, and continues this wild ride.

As for South Carolina hosting Alabama, this is a game the Gamecocks need in the worst way. Obviously, Kalen DeBoer and the Tide' have been riding a wave since that loss to Florida State. They are the better team heading into Columbia, but it feels like something wacky is going to happen, and it's not as if the Gamecocks don't have talent.

I'm watching you, Texas. After escaping Kentucky with a win last week, the talk has centered around this inept Longhorns offense. Now, they have to go on the road to Mississippi State, who are desperately looking for another win at home. I'm going with the upset here, as the Bulldogs will beat Texas.

I'm just saying, pay attention to this one on Saturday afternoon.

Memphis will beat No. 18 South Florida, after thinking they'd stroll into UAB and defeat the Blazers last week.

No. 11 BYU will defeat Iowa State, but it will be a close one in Ames. Don't be surprised if a shocker happens.

