Hugh Freeze Tries To Quiet Haters With Request For Public Support From Auburn AD. "It Would Be Huge"

As Auburn slides deeper into SEC misery, Hugh Freeze is still asking for faith — and maybe a public lifeline from his athletic director.

During his Monday press conference, Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze said he still believes he can "fix this" problem. He also admitted he’d welcome a public vote of confidence from his boss, athletic director John Cohen.

The ongoing drama around Auburn football continues, as boosters and influential alumni push for a change in leadership, as OutKick reported Monday.

Whether fans or athletic department officials feel the same way is another story — but Freeze is still fighting for his job.

After another SEC loss left the Tigers 0–4 in conference play for the third straight season, the outside noise surrounding Freeze’s future has only grown louder.

Hugh Freeze Would Sure Love A Lifeline At Auburn

On Monday, the Tigers coach said that while he hasn't spoken with AD John Cohen since Saturday, he thought it would ‘huge’ if his boss would offer a vote of confidence about his job, which he also said affects his staff.

"Well, that would be huge. You know, that would make everyone feel a lot better. For sure, Hugh Freeze said, with a smirk. "I haven't talked to John, but I would say John has been so supportive since my hire. I don't get too much into, they have a job to do certainly, and he has people he has to answer to.

"I know how close we are. I know I can get this fixed, and we're too dang close, and we've got to get a little bit better play and a little bit better coaching at a few spots. I want a chance to fix this. I’ve totally gotten off of all social media, so I’m not sure what exactly was said in those other cases, but that’s got to be reassuring to those people in there that they believe that they can get it fixed."

That "close" comment — again — is becoming more of a sacrilegious word for Auburn fans

"How many times will he keep saying ‘we’re close’?" one person close to the situation said Sunday night. "It’s been almost four years of being ‘close.’ Some boosters are ready to just pay the buyout and start over."

What Is Hugh Freeze Referring To About Vote Of Confidence?

Hugh Freeze is talking about the Florida State and Wisconsin situation, where both ADs came out in support of their head coaches. The difference between FSU and Mike Norvell is that Michael Alford noted that they would assess the situation at season's end.

"But again, I’ve trusted John since I’ve been here to do the right things, and he’s got to do what he feels is best for this program, of course," Freeze mentioned. "And I think it’s us. I think we fit Auburn, I think we fit the Auburn culture, I think the culture in the building has changed. I think the talent level has changed.

Still, Freeze would love to see Cohen go public with his support — rather than treat the situation like a car that won’t start and might need to be traded in if problems persist.

For now, though, Freeze should probably be grateful he’s still in the driver’s seat. The noise from powerful people with deep pockets isn’t going away anytime soon.

Just another day in college football — where a coach keeps insisting he’s "close" to fixing things, even as the gap keeps widening.