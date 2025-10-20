Sources: Turmoil At Florida State, Auburn Forcing Tough Decisions On Mike Norvell, Hugh Freeze

Donors for Seminoles, Tigers could be forced to make tough financial decisions on coaches.

Florida State's nine-game ACC losing streak, and Saturday's 20–13 loss to Stanford may have been the breaking point for head coach Mike Norvell. Meanwhile, in Auburn, Hugh Freeze has been "close" for far too long — a refrain that’s wearing thin among a growing group of supporters.

Two programs, both headed in the wrong direction.

The season opened with a dramatic win over Alabama, but that early momentum has evaporated. Whatever goodwill Norvell carried into the Virginia game is now gone.

In what’s been a whirlwind few years, influential Florida State alum are actively debating whether it’s time to move on from Norvell.

Multiple sources told OutKick those conversations have intensified over the past week — especially on Sunday — as frustration around the program continues to mount. Now, Florida might not be the only major program in the state searching for a new head coach.

On Monday, AD Michael Alford released a statement saying the Seminoles would asses the program at ‘Seasons End’. This is not the full support that Norvell would want as the head coach, obviously.

Since the 2023 campaign that ended with Jordan Travis’s season-ending injury and the playoff snub, Norvell’s Seminoles are just 5–14. It’s been a steep decline — one that’s raising alarms, especially with the school’s recent investments, including new stadium upgrades and indoor football facility.

According to sources, influential alumni are concerned the program risks even greater damage by standing pat in the midst of changes around college athletics. This was conveyed numerous times to AD Michael Alford over the past week, and throughout Sunday.

As other schools pull the trigger to halt their own declines, FSU’s patience may come at a steep long-term cost.

It doesn't help schools like Florida State or Auburn that the Gators decided to move on from Billy Napier on Sunday, seemingly putting them both on the clock.

If Florida State were to move on from Norvell, they would owe him more than $58 million, which is essentially telling Penn State to ‘Hold My Beer’ in terms of contract moves. Also, when you factor in what it would cost to hire a new coach, it's easy to understand why folks are a bit nervous about spending what could be triple-digits.

But, in the grand scheme of things, if FSU doesn't make a move, you're only risking further problems in 2026 with no guarantees, besides Mike Norvell's buyout dropping.

Sources indicate that turmoil in Tallahassee could even spill across state lines into Alabama, where Auburn faces its own crisis.

Auburn Ready To Move On From Hugh Freeze? Car Trouble Already?

Meanwhile, Auburn’s football program is facing its own crisis. The Tigers are 0–4 in SEC play for the third straight year under Hugh Freeze, and frustration among supporters is boiling over after a double-overtime loss to Missouri.

Sources tell OutKick that internal conversations about Freeze’s future have intensified significantly.

"How many times will he keep saying ‘we’re close’?" one person close to the situation said Sunday night. "It’s been almost four years of being ‘close.’ Some boosters are ready to just pay the buyout and start over."

Luckily for Auburn, the buyout for Freeze is drastically lower than that of Mike Norvell. If fired without cause, the Tigers would owe Hugh just $15.4 million.

Athletic director John Cohen, who recently compared the situation with Freeze to potentially having "car trouble," in the future is now under pressure to act.

"I don’t know if I’m going to walk outside and my car is going to start or not, I think it is," Cohen told AL.com on Monday. "I have an expectation it will. But if my car doesn’t start enough, then I will evaluate that and make decisions about my car. But that’s not my expectation at this point about our football program."

While an immediate firing seems unlikely, Cohen may soon have no choice if the losses — and booster frustration — continue to pile up.

The College Football Coaching Carousel: Few Sure Things

Coaches like Kirby Smart, Ryan Day, Marcus Freeman, and Dan Lanning aren’t leaving their programs. Unlike 2021 — when big names such as Brian Kelly and Lincoln Riley made headline-grabbing moves — this year’s market lacks clear "home run" hires.

Remember that year? That might have been the biggest for 'brand; schools to have openings. In 2021, USC, Oklahoma, Miami, Oregon, LSU, Florida and Notre Dame were all looking for coaches at one point.

College Football’s Problem: Penn State Acted Quickly To Avoid Fan Apathy. Florida And Auburn Are Risking It

Now, eight weeks into the 2025 season, we have already seen Penn State, Florida, UCLA, Arkansas, Virginia Tech and Oklahoma State open. And no, this isn't the entire list.

One P-4 athletic director who spoke to OutKick on Sunday posed a legitimate question

"If there are, let's say, six premier jobs that open during this cycle, who do these schools think they are going to get? Saban isn’t coming out of retirement, Urban seems content on television, and you're going to need to poach a big name from an opposing school to call it a home run. There isn’t enough star power for every opening. And, there are still more to come.

"Some of these schools are going to hit a double, and then try to sell it as a homer. I would not want to be in this mess, especially with everything else going on in college athletics. I've got enough problems."

Buckle up, folks. It's only October.