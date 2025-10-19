Trey's Takes: College Football's Chaos — Alabama Lights Them Up, Georgia’s So Gritty, Vanderbilt Is Rolling

Another wild weekend in college football delivered everything: Alabama’s resurgence, Georgia’s grit, and Vanderbilt’s shocking win over LSU that shook up the playoff race.

TUSCALOOSA — Did you expect anything else from college football? As we’ve discussed every weekend this season, the race toward the playoff is wide open. Maybe outside of Ohio State, Alabama and Indiana, there is an argument to be made for plenty of teams and the postseason.

The preseason polls are aging poorly, and that’s a good thing. We’re heading into late October with more questions than answers, and that’s what makes this sport so damn beautiful.

Remember that $30 million Texas Tech roster? They lost to Arizona State. LSU and its national title dreams? Gone, thanks to Vanderbilt — yes, Vanderbilt — in a 31-24 upset led by Diego Pavia, who continues to build his Heisman case.

And yes, Vanderbilt is a real contender for the college football playoff. So, think about that for five minutes as you read this piece.

And don’t look now, but Indiana is 7-0 after crushing Michigan State 38-13. Next up? A red-hot UCLA team that’s found new life since firing DeShaun Foster.

How about that ‘Holy War’? What a massive 24-21 win for BYU over Utah, who continue to control their CFP destiny.

Oh, and everyone's darling, Miami. Well, they were beaten up at home by Louisville on Friday night to start the weekend.

Alabama Smokes Cigars. Georgia's Gritty. Notre Dame Still Alive

Have we seen a turnaround like Alabama’s in recent memory? After losing to Florida State, the Crimson Tide looked finished. Now, they’ve ripped off four straight wins against ranked opponents — capped by a dominant 37-20 performance over Tennessee in Tuscaloosa.

The dagger for the Vols came at the end of the first half, when Josh Heupel decided to get fancy with his play calling, and Alabama made Joey Aguilar pay with a 98-yard interception return for a touchdown.

That was the game, and this squad led by Ty Simpson is rolling towards a game against South Carolina next week looking like a team that should play for a title.

Georgia Outlasts Ole Miss 43-35. Fighting Irish Are Still Going

Credit to Georgia, this team just finds different ways to win games. A back-and-forth battle with Ole Miss ended with another Dawgs win, just when you thought Lane Kiffin would snag a win in Athens.

And goodness, Gunner Stockton had a day. The Georgia quarterback finished the game 26-31 for 289 yards and five touchdowns. Did they actually upgrade at the spot over Carson Beck?

Oh, Notre Dame is standing firm in the college football playoff conversation after beating USC 34-24 behind a MONSTER game from Jeremiyah Love. The Fighting Irish running back rushed for 228 yards against the Trojans, and now Marcus Freeman has a really nice schedule that should have them in the postseason.

Coaches Who Should Be Out Of A Job. Freeze, Napier, Fickell

Enough is enough at Auburn. It's time for the Tigers to move on from Hugh Freeze, and there's no reason to wait until the season ends. After losing to Missouri in overtime, the Tigers are 15-18 overall, and 5-15 in SEC play under the coach.

Oh, and the Tigers have started 0-4 the past three seasons in the SEC. In the history of Auburn under Hugh Freeze, they have the same amount of wins against ranked opponents as my Alma Mater, South Alabama. Sit on that for a few minutes.

As for Billy Napier, he left the field in Gainesville to a chorus of boos, following a win over Mississippi State that was handed to them by the Bulldogs play-calling on the final drive. This has to wreck the brains of Florida boosters, who are watching fans check out on a weekly basis.

And, you could tell following the win that Billy Napier wants to be the head coach, but understands that reality might set in very soon, which could possibly come later today.

"No, I'm gonna tell you something. I'm gonna enjoy this one tonight, then I'll wake up tomorrow and worry about what's next. We're banged up, we need an open date, and I know our group will be excited about the next one, right," Napier said postgame about what he thinks the future holds.

Unfortunately for Wisconsin fans, I don't know if the school is prepared to move on from Luke Fickell, judging by one postgame report following the loss to No.1 Ohio state.

Heck, who are they going to get if they move on? Have you seen how many jobs are already open?

College Baseball Talk, During The College Football Season? Yep

Speaking of jobs, but not in college football, there was some pretty significant news around baseball. Tennessee's Tony Vitello is ‘closing in’ on accepting the San Fransisco Giants job, potentially making the unprecedented jump to the MLB.

Diego Pavia Is All About The Troops. I Still See You, Vanderbilt

I have tried to tell you all since the start of the season that this Vanderbilt team was going to be a problem in 2025. Now, Clark Lea has this football team ROLLING, after defeating No. 10 LSU on Saturday, behind another big game from Diego Pavia.

Are you not entertained? If Pavia is not in the Heisman top five later this afternoon, then something is wrong with the oddsmakers. Not only did he pass for 1 touchdown, he also was a menace on the ground with two touchdowns, striking the Heisman pose after what was essentially the dagger.

We are living in a world where there will be a top-15 showdown in Nashville next week when Missouri travels to face Vanderbilt.

Next Week Will Have Plenty Of CFB Drama. Top Games

Get your rest, reset your mind and get prepared for what should be a chaotic week ahead.

Here's a look at the matchups that should have your attention. Please remember these rankings were placed beside teams at 2 am on Sunday morning. So, the new AP poll will obviously change how we look at these.

No. 16 Missouri @ No. 17 Vanderbilt

No. 5 Ole Miss @ No. 14 Oklahoma

No. 4 Texas A&M @ No. 10 LSU

No. 15 BYU @ Iowa State

No. 19 South Florida @ Memphis (G-5 CFP Ramications)

Don't worry, there will be a number of matchups that turn into late-game drama, judging by recent events that have transpired this season.

Another weekend of college football has us scratching our heads in amazement, as we head towards the first playoff rankings in two weeks.

Even if your team is trash, don't act like you aren’t entertained.