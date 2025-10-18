Theo Von Talks To OutKick At Vanderbilt-LSU Showdown, Drops Hilarious Shohei Ohtani Tariff Take

Vanderbilt is the place to be these days with the Commodores having one of their best seasons ever, and no celebrity has become as known for following the team — and trying to date the quarterback's mom — as comedian Theo Von.

He was on hand to watch the Commodores take on the LSU Tigers and took some time to chat with OutKick's Lynden Blake and country singer-songwriter, Ernest.

The discussion, as it so often can with the always hilarious comedian, quickly went off the rails.

Ernest told Von that he and Blake were talking about the Los Angeles Dodgers, specifically Shohei Ohtani's historic performance to clinch the NLCS and send the team back to the World Series.

"That was the greatest thing ever," Von said, which led Blake to ask if we'd ever see another player like him. "We're not gonna get as many Shoheis anymore because of the tariffs, dude. That's the frickin' s--t I'm talking about."

I'm not an economist by any stretch… but is that how that works?

If it is, I may need to rethink my position…

"Take down the tariffs and get us more Shoheis," Von said.

If only there were someone in the stadium who could help get that message to the right places.

It turns out there was: Senator Marsha Blackburn.

She is, of course, not to be confused with TV's most famous Marcia… but on Saturday she was.

"From The Brady Bunch?" Von asked.

No, not Maureen McCormick

But while he may need to brush up on his elected officials, it was still a great day to be Theo Von. His home-state Tigers were taking on his adopted Commodores.

He couldn't lose.

"I hope it ends in a tie today," Von said. "I love both teams, man."

Fortunately, for the rest of us who loathe ties, it didn't end that way.

Instead, Vandy QB and (Theo Von matchmaker) Diego Pavia had a heck of a day, to lead the Commodores to a 31-24 win over LSU, their first since 1990.