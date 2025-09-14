Theo Von Is The Real Winner Of Vanderbilt's Upset Of South Carolina, Promised Date With Diego Pavia's Mom

There was a lot riding on the Vanderbilt and South Carolina game on Saturday night at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina.

The unranked Commodores had a chance to go on the road and upset the No. 11-ranked Gamecocks. A win would put them at 3-0 and prove to the rest of the SEC that they weren’t going to be an easy team to beat.

There was also a date with Vandy quarterback Diego Pavia's mom Antoinette Padilla on the line. He had promised comedian, podcaster and reality TV legend Theo Von a date with her if Vanderbilt pulled off the upset.

Pack your bags, football fans! OutKick is sending one lucky winner and a friend to Athens for Georgia vs. Alabama. Travel’s on us, VIP tickets in hand, and bragging rights for life. Enter Now!

That's Von's story anyway. He was on the sideline during the Commodores 31-7 win over the Gamecocks and sideline reporter Cole Cubelic mentioned the promised date with Pavia's mom during the broadcast while standing right next to Von.

Von confirmed the story when Cubelic asked him about it at the end of third quarter.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Diego Pavia Delivered on the Field While Theo Von Delivered the Viral Moment Off It

"She’s a nurse... My goal is I would like to marry a nurse one day, so that’s why I think that he was thinking about that," Von said.

"I don’t even know if I would do it. I don’t know. I like being his friend. I don’t want to end up being, like, his stepdad or something, you know?"

Whether he ends up going on a date with Pavia's mom or not, Theo Von is still the real winner of Vanderbilt's upset over South Carolina.

The fact that there was an offer has to mean there's some interest there. You don’t just throw around dates with mom to anyone.

Anyway, Pavia went 18 of 25 for 177 yards and two touchdowns in the win and Vandy is now 3-0 on the season. Von is now 1-0 when dates with the quarterback's hot mom are on the table. A big day all around for the program.