Billy Napier Sounds Like A Coach Who Knows It’s Over At Florida, Even After The Win Against Miss State

Billy Napier may have coached his final game in Gainesville. Despite Florida’s narrow win over Mississippi State, the Gators’ head coach sounded like a man who knows his time is up.

Florida coach Billy Napier jogged off the field tonight in Gaiensville for what was probably the final time, if we're going off his postgame answers following the win over Mississippi State.

The fire has only gotten hotter over the past few weeks, coming off the loss at Texas A&M, followed by the win over the Bulldogs on Saturday. The Gators had to hold on at the end, intercepting Mississippi State on its final drive of the game to hold on to the 23-21 win.

Now, the Gators' brass have a decision to make, and the timing is interesting, given that these coaches are getting fired in the opening two months of the season, which has now led to drastic decisions by schools because of NIL and the transfer portal.

When asked about his future, Napier was looking back, more than looking forward.

"Yea, I think I'm built for it, I'm made for it," Napier said regarding his future. "I chose to coach in the profession I was called to coach, and the good comes with the bad, and bad comes with the good. So, I do think the game is about the players, and I'm proud of the players and the way they played.

"You're never gonna make everybody happy. You get in these leadership positions, find you're in charge and these are the things that come with it. So, I love the game of football, I love the game."

But, the Gators head coach wasn’t done fielding questions about his future.

When Napier was asked about what happens tonight, compared to tomorrow, the Gators head coach was quick to point one thing out.

"No, I'm gonna tell you something. I'm gonna enjoy this one tonight, then I'll wake up tomorrow and worry about what's next. We're banged up, we need an open date, and I know our group will be excited about the next one, right."

A Bye-Week Has Arrived For Florida Gators

And next up for Florida will be a showdown with Georgia, in two weeks.

After making it through another week of turmoil, that sounds like a football coach that understands what his future holds.

This doesn't feel like a situation that will ever be fixed with Napier in charge, unfortunately for the fourth-year head coach.

Multiple sources told OutKick this week that lower-level staffers had already begun the process of looking for other jobs, just making sure they are taken care of in the future.

These are the type of staff members who do not have massive contract buyouts, like assistant coaches, and their futures are unknown when the boss is fired.

As for Billy Napier, nobody can take away the man he is, but it's obviously time for everyone to go their separate ways.

This problem is too big for him to fix, and if we're being honest, the same goes for athletic director Scott Stricklin.