Texas Escaped Starkville, But Arch Manning’s Health Now In Question Ahead Of Vanderbilt Showdown

Texas completed the comeback in Starkville, but all eyes now turn to Arch Manning’s health ahead of next week’s SEC matchup with Vanderbilt.

The Texas Longhorns might have gotten out of Starkville with a win over Mississippi State, but the health of quarterback Arch Manning is a reason for concern.

While it was a celebratory locker room following the seventeen-point comeback win over the Bulldogs, the concern now shifts toward Manning, who exited the game after the first play in overtime on Saturday night.

After scrambling for a 13-yard gain, Manning's head bounced off the turf, leaving him wobbly as he headed for the sideline medical tent after sitting on the field for a few moments following the play.

According to sources, Manning was being evaluated for a concussion inside the Texas medical tent. He is expected to enter concussion protocol, while Steve Sarkisian did not have an update on the health of his starting quarterback following the game.

Helping the Longhorns complete the seventeen-point comeback that keeps them in the college football playoff conversation, the health of Manning will be a major point of emphasis this week for Texas.

Next Saturday, the Longhorns will welcome Vanderbilt to town, in what will be a key SEC showdown, with plenty at stake for both teams.

While we would all love to see a Diego Pavia vs. Arch Manning matchup in Austin, this will be on the doctors to make a decision regarding the Texas quarterback.

Can the Longhorns beat Vanderbilt without Manning? Sure, but they will have to handle a pesky Commodores defense that has led them to consecutive ranked wins, with a victory over Missouri on Saturday.

After another overtime SEC win that came on the road, the biggest question for Texas over the next six days isn't about whether Steve Sarkisian is thinking of taking an NFL job after the season.

The Longhorns' postseason fate could come down to whether the starting quarterback can shake the cobwebs loose and get back on the field for this SEC showdown next week against the Commodores.