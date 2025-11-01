Vols vs. Sooners, Manning vs. Pavia, And Nebraska’s Trojan Fight To Snap Top-25 Losing Streak

College football’s wild weekend is here to separate contenders from pretenders, headline by Tennessee vs. Oklahoma

KNOXVILLE, TN — We are entering the final weekend before the first college football playoff rankings are announced next Tuesday, and the highly anticipated rematch between Tennessee and Oklahoma is essentially an elimination game tonight.

The same can be said for Arch Manning and the Longhorns, as Texas looks to keep its playoff hopes alive against Vanderbilt and Diego Pavia.

The ‘dark mode’ activation will cap off a long day of lubrication with Tennessee fans deciding to change their colors to black outerwear, as Josh Heupel once again faces off against the school that sent him packing more than a decade ago.

As the Luke Combs song perfectly encompasses, there ‘Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma' between these two schools, especially for Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel. Though this is obviously a different setting, compared to the Vols traveling to Norman last season, there is plenty of hostility remaining between the two sides.

Last season, following the Tennessee win at Oklahoma, you could hear the Luke Combs song playing from the Vols' locker room as if there was a concert taking place inside Gaylord Stadium.

Now, neither team can afford a loss, heading into this game that will feature two high-octane offenses, while the Sooners obviously hold the upperhand on the defensive side.

But, when you throw in 100,000 fans full of Grandpa's fuel, with an atmosphere that will resemble something out of a horror movie for Oklahoma players, I'd say just about anything could happen inside Neyland Stadium on Saturday night.

Prediction: Tennessee wins 37-33

Vanderbilt Looks To Cause Panic For Arch Manning And Texas

Buckle your chinstraps boys, we've got ourselves a showdown in Austin.

Here comes No. 9 Vanderbilt, looking to continue this magic ride against a Texas team that has escaped Lexington and Starkville with overtime wins that left Longhorn fans frightened about their playoff chances.

Oh, and please save me the talk of Diego Pavia being some type of diva for wearing a ‘Turnt’ hat following the win over Missouri last week.

Texas quarterback Arch Manning will start at quarterback after sustaining a concussion last week against Mississippi State. He was taken off the SEC availability report on Friday evening, and sources told OutKick he was good to go. Now, obviously, coaches will be paying close attention to him throughout the game.

How big of a factor will this play in the game? Well, I would guess Clark Lea is going to bring the house on just about every down to force Arch into some tough decisions, and we'll see how he does after taking a few hits.

This one comes down to whether Pavia can be the playmaker outside the pocket, against a tough Texas defense.

Will we see the same Arch Manning that lit up Mississippi State in the fourth quarter last week, or will this be a rehash of the Kentucky outing? I'm all sorts of intrigued in this one, and I do think Vanderbilt can get back to Nashville with a win, and further this crazy ride towards the college football playoff.

I just don't know which Longhorns offense shows up for this game. For that reason alone, I'd be a nervous Texas fan.

Prediction: Vanderbilt wins 27-23

The ‘Cocktail Party’, Nebraska Looks To Overcome Demons

Throw the record books out the window when Florida and Georgia take the field this afternoon in Jacksonville, the final time for at least three years.

Sure, the Gators have an interim coach after firing Billy Napier. Yes, the offense has sputtered like Auburn athletic director John Cohen's car in recent weeks. But, things get a little crazy when these two teams take the field, and I expect nothing less today.

I'm not implying Florida will win behind QB DJ Lagway, but I think we can all agree that Georgia has been hit & miss at times this season. If this one is close in the fourth quarter, which I expect, look out for a chaotic ending that would be like winning the Super Bowl for the Gators.

Prediction: Georgia wins 27-20

Nebraska Better Win This Game Against USC, For Perception’s Sake

The Cornhuskers just signed Matt Rhule to a contract extension, and laying an egg against USC would add fuel to the fire about Penn State dodging a bad coaching hire in this case.

Nebraska is currently riding a 28-game losing streak against AP Top-25 ranked opponents, which is actually impressive when you think about some of the matchups. If Dylan Raiola has a bad game, or the Trojans' offense forces Nebraska into a shootout, this one could turn into a PR NIGHTMARE for the school.

Sure, you locked up your coach, and prevented him from leaving for another school. But, lose another game to a Top-25 opponent and watch other college football fans laugh at this ‘rebuild.' Just handle your business, Nebraska, at home.

Predicition: Nebraska wins 24-20

There will be all kinds of chaos today, if the past eight weeks are any indication. So, sit back, enjoy a nice beverage and watch as the college football season continues to deliver.

Unless you're an LSU fan. Sorry.