It Will Be Arch Manning Vs. Diego Pavia On Saturday, As Texas QB Cleared For Start Against Vanderbilt

Texas quarterback Arch Manning is off the SEC injury report ahead of game against No. 9 Vanderbilt after a concussion, as the Longhorns fight to keep their playoff hopes alive.

After sustaining a concussion against Mississippi State last weekend on the first play in the overtime win, Texas quarterback Arch Manning has continued to progress before a critical SEC showdown with No. 9 Vanderbilt on Saturday.

This game against the Commodores is in the ‘must win’ category for the Longhorns, with their college football playoff hopes on the line.

As for their starting quarterback, Arch Manning has seen a dramatic improvement since sustaining the concussion, and will start on Saturday against Vanderbilt, according to sources. He is no longer listed on the SEC's availability report, as of Friday night.

A loss to Vanderbilt on Saturday would eliminate Texas from the playoff conversation, while Diego Pavia is leading his Commodores team to town after wins against LSU and Missouri, both former Top-20 teams.

Now, the attention turns to another game that could propel the Dores into a top-spot in terms of the postseason.

Meanwhile, Texas is desperately trying to keep the momentum rolling, coming off an impressive fourth quarter comeback against Mississippi State last Saturday, in which it trailed by 17 points.

But, standing in the way of the Longhorns is a Vanderbilt team that has grabbed the attention of the college football world.

Even though Pavia would be the first to tell you that last weekend's game against Missouri was not a good enough performance from the quarterback, Vanderbilt continues to find ways to win. Last weekend, it was the defense that rose to the occasion.

On Saturday, the Dores will need their starting quarterback to lead the charge against a tough Texas defense.

Even though Vanderbilt fans don't want to hear this, they could be ok when it comes to the playoff with a loss on Saturday. They have done enough against ranked opponents to put themselves in a great spot.

But, don't tell that to head coach Clark Lea, who is looking to keep this winning streak going, and a win against Texas would only propel him even further up the coaching ranks.

Here we go, Manning verus Pavia in the Lonestar State.