Will Arch Manning Play Against No. 9 Vanderbilt? He Didn’t Practice For Texas On Monday

Steve Sarkisian confirms Arch Manning is in concussion protocol as Texas prepares for a pivotal SEC matchup against No. 9 Vanderbilt.

As OutKick reported on Saturday night, Texas starting quarterback Arch Manning is currently dealing with the effects of a concussion sustained against Mississippi State.

On Monday, Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian confirmed that Manning is currently in concussion protocol, six days before hosting No. 9 Vanderbilt in a high-stakes SEC showdown.

"He did not practice," Sarkisian said on Monday. "He’s in (concussion) protocol right now. We’ll have more information as the week goes."

After scrambling for a 13-yard gain, Manning's head bounced off the turf, leaving him wobbly as he headed for the sideline medical tent after sitting on the field for a few moments following the play against Mississippi State.

Backup Matthew Cardwell entered the game and hit Emmett Mosley for the Longhorns game-winning touchdown.

As for Manning, this will be a delicate situation for the Texas starting quarterback. Before being injured against the Bulldogs, Arch went 29-46 for 346 yards and three touchdowns, finally looking like he was under control of the Longhorns offense.

Arch Manning vs. Diego Pavia Headlines SEC Slate

Now, the question is how long Manning could be out of practice. In most of these cases, if the concussion isn’t as bad as others, the player could return for a game on Saturday. We have seen this situation unfold plenty of times this season, most recently with Alabama running back Jam Miller.

But, if Manning isn't cleared to return by Saturday, this will make things much more difficult against the Commodores, who are coming off a critical win against Missouri.

Right now, we are in the waiting game when it comes to the health of the Texas starting quarterback.

We will see where the week takes us, as the Vanderbilt showdown looms.

While we would all love to see a Diego Pavia vs. Arch Manning matchup in Austin, this will be on the doctors to make a decision regarding the Texas quarterback.