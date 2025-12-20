College Football Should Be Ashamed Of This Stupid Playoff Format

This seems like an easy fix.

What a day. What a WEEKEND of college football.

Alabama and Oklahoma gave us an all-timer last night. Frankly, it washed away the sour taste of last year's dud of an opening round. It was electric. Norman was absolutely electric.

The same can be said about Texas A&M today, where the Aggies hosted the Miami Hurricanes at Kyle Field. What an atmosphere. It's what college football is all about.

To be honest, the atmosphere is what separates college football and … everything else. Forget the NFL. I'm talking about every other major sport. Nothing comes close to college football.

And that's the case on a random Saturday in September! Imagine what you get in December for a playoff game. Second to none.

It'll be the same at Ole Miss later today, and Eugene tonight for JMU-Oregon.

And then … that's it. No more home games in 2025. No more college football home atmosphere until next August.

It's a disgrace. I love the college football playoffs. I actually like the format. I want MORE teams. I want all the drama.

But to have this weekend be the ONLY weekend with on-campus games? Nonsense. Disgusting. Un-American. Pathetic.

Look, I'm sure it's all about the money. It always is. That, and the "pageantry," right? That's why next weekend – and the weekend after – are all off-site games.

The Rose Bowl gets 'Bama-Indiana. Great. Love the Rose Bowl. Iconic.

That game belongs in Indiana. The Hoosiers are the top seed, and they don't get Alabama at home? Really? When home field advantage is everything in college football?

Yes, I realize that's a poor argument given Oklahoma lost and Texas A&M ain't looking great so far today, but you get my point.

The top four seeds get a bye, but don't get a home game? I didn't understand it last year. I don't get it this year. College football is all about the atmosphere. That's why College GameDay works, by the way. That's why Big Noon works.

CBS has attempted to do something similar with the NFL this season, and it doesn't work.

That's not a knock on the NFL. I love the NFL. I'm an NFL guy. But as far as atmosphere goes? It's not even in the same universe as college.

So, we get home games this weekend. Next week? We're on the road, for good.

It's a disservice to the players, the fans, and, frankly, the viewers at home.

With all due respect to the Rose Bowl … we should be in Bloomington next weekend. And Athens. And Lubbock. And, of course, Columbus.

Even if Ohio State fans would still be pissed at a noon kickoff!