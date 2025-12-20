Alabama's Comeback Victory Over Alabama Proves Internet Hasn't Learned Its Lesson

Here we are once again, and no one has learned their lesson

How many times do we have to teach you people this lesson?

It was no more than a week ago that the New England Patriots jumped out to a 21-0 lead over the Buffalo Bills, which sent social media into a frenzy.

Everyone wanted to be the first to congratulate the Pats and pour dirt on the Bills, but a funny thing happened: they kept playing the game.

The Bills went on to come back and beat the Pats, and several prominent media members, as well as New England fans and Buffalo haters, were left with egg on their faces.

So, of course, everyone learned their lesson, right?

WRONG.

On Friday night, the Oklahoma Sooners jumped all over the Alabama Crimson Tide in the opening game of the College Football Playoff, building a 17-0 lead early in the second quarter.

We all know how this one ended, but the internet trolls just couldn't help themselves, declaring the Tide a dead dynasty and questioning their credentials for being included in the CFP to begin with.

But wait, folks! There's more!

These next couple are my personal favorite, because this hack-clown-fraud of an account has made an entire living off of hating the SEC and being a giant loser and cry baby. Ladies and gentlemen, I give you: RedditCFB.

The worst part about all of this is that I don't even like Bama, but I have to call these people out, because apparently no one learned their lesson less than a week after the Patriots meltdown.

Why is it so hard to just wait until the game is over before you bury a team and make a definitive statement about a team?

Everyone wants their dumbass take on the internet faster than the guy next to him.

I will at least give these room temperature IQ mouthbreathers above me some credit. They stood in the paint and took their lashings.

Others weren't so courageous, as we had several blue checkmarks deleting their posts on X faster than a certain pants suit wearing former senator.

Remember, folks: screenshots are forever.

This instant gratification, "I need my take-out now" society that we are living in really bothers the hell out of me, so I'm happy this blew up in a lot of peoples' faces.

What's sad is that I guarantee you when Bama is down by 10 early in the first quarter against Indiana in a week and a half, these same morons will crawl out from under their rocks and start posting with their chests puffed out again.

Rinse and repeat. No one learns anything.