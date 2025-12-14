Social Media Kept Receipts After Buffalo's Wild Comeback

The Buffalo Bills and New England battled it out earlier today with the Bills needing to win to stay in the race for the AFC East.

Early on, it looked as if the Pats were ready to run away with this thing, building a 21-0 lead and even carrying a 17-point advantage into halftime.

The internet was littered with New England fans crowing about locking up the division and beating their hated rivals to the west into submission.

It looked like the Pats were ready to roll their way to another victory, but they forgot that they were playing the reigning MVP, Josh Allen, and might have gotten a little complacent along the way.

After a back-and-forth final 15 minutes, the Bills prevailed 35-31, making that huge halftime lead a thing of the past.

The internet reminded us once again that social media posts live forever, and anyone who was crowning the Patriots as the kings of the AFC had to take their medicine in the form of public humiliation.

I don't need to remind anyone, but the internet is permanent, and if you post something dumb or speak too soon, social media is going to come down on you hard.

As a Dolphins fan, it was nice to see the Patriots and their fans get served a couple slices of humble pie this afternoon.

Having to see them gloat their way through six Super Bowls the past two decades was torture, and seeing them lock up the number one seed this season would have just been salt in the wound.

They don't know what it's like to suffer; five years in hell is nothing compared to the pain the rest of their AFC East brethren have had to endure.

New England will be fine, they have a great team with a great coach and a phenomenal young quarterback; they won't be going anywhere.

But it was good to see they aren't the invincible Pats of the 2000s and 2010s (yet, anyway).