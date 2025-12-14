Josh Allen Best Comeback Quarterback In NFL As He Just Showed The New England Patriots

The New England Patriots players came out to warm up on Sunday without their shirts on and then the Patriots started out hot against the Buffalo Bills, taking a 21-0 lead.

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye led the charge and even served as a blocking convoy on a TD run – an amazing effort to punctuate another long TD by Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson.

The Bills Way To Victory

So, trailing 24-7 at halftime, the Bills and Josh Allen had the Patriots exactly where they wanted them.

The Bills, you see, have been here before. Allen has been here before.

They've won five consecutive AFC East championships. They've authored seven comeback wins this year, including three from double-digit deficits.

And so, against the team that long showed us the Patriots Way, the Bills showed them the Bills Way to a comeback.

"I think it's the love each man in that locker room has for each other," Josh Allen said of what moves this team in such tough moments. "The willingness to put their body on the line in order to not let their teammates down. That driving force.

"It's the relationships in that room. And whether we are playing really good, whether we're playing really bad, this team is going to stick together and continue to fight and continue to find ways to win football games. I think we saw that tonight."

Bills Are Comeback Kings

What everyone thought they were witnessing when the Patriots took command of this game was a shift in the AFC East. The upstart Patriots could win the division title if they won this game.

But the Bills weren't having that.

And if the Patriots are going to win the AFC East, they're going to have to do it some other day. Against some other team.

The Bills merely had Allen throw up all over the sideline, and then he went to work.

The Bills scored touchdowns on five consecutive possessions. And Allen threw three touchdown passes.

The Bills ended, get this, a 120-game home streak in which the Patriots won at Gillette Stadium when they led by 17 points or more.

This is starting to become the theme for this Bills season. And we're now convinced Allen is simply the best current comeback quarterback in the NFL.

Allen: ‘We’re No Out Of It'

recall that Allen delivered an otherworldly performance in a fourth-quarterback comeback against the Baltimore Ravens in the regular-season opener.

Last week, the Bills had another double-digit comeback victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. This year Allen has delivered comeback wins over Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, and Baker Mayfield.

"I think it's maybe over the course of the season what we've done," Allen said. "You saw it today of what makes this team the team of, 'We're not out of it.' We're going to continue to fight one play at a time.

"No matter what the score is, if it's in the third quarter, in the fourth quarter, whatever it is, if we've got a chance, and we've got the ball, we feel like we like our chances. That's that."