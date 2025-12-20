Oxford Rises: Ole Miss Fans Are 'Over' Lane Kiffin, And Ready For The College Football Playoff

OXFORD, Miss. — The line of cars making their way into the square on Friday afternoon was an obvious sign of what was to come this weekend as Ole Miss prepares to play its first ever college football playoff game, while former coach Lane Kiffin watches from afar.

Over the past month, this town has been anything but quiet, given the drama surrounding Lane Kiffin's exit for LSU. While there are plenty of Ole Miss fans that are trying to move on from the nonsense that encapsulated the state of Mississippi, along with college football, a win over Tulane today would ease some of the tension that has filled the crisp air.

But, that's just the first chapter in this new novel, with Pete Golding now portraying the main character in this intense thriller.

"He (Kiffin) might’ve left, but we sure as hell didn’t stop believing," Ashton, from Oxford, told OutKick. "This has the chance to be one helluva final chapter."

If we're being honest, there's something about the small-town charm of Oxford that brings out that southern hospitality. Don't get me wrong, there have been plenty of expletives used in response to Kiffin bolting before the Rebels' first-ever playoff game.

But, for the first time in more than a month, the focus has shifted towards the players fighting for a national championship.

That part alone had been lost in the fray that surrounded a chaotic weekend following the Egg Bowl win over Mississippi State. I could provide you with plenty of anecdotes about how everything transpired, but the bottom line is that this town has rallied around the school, though that hasn't changed since the start of the 2025 season.

Backs Against The Wall, Ole Miss Fans Rise Above The Noise

Between the long lines for coffee and a sweet smell arising from ‘The Blind Pig’ pub within the town square, there is a sense of pride that comes with every ‘Hotty Toddy’ that fills the air.

Even though Lane Kiffin would probably enjoy the conversation later today centered around his departure for Baton Rouge, one would hope the broadcast team focuses its attention on the guys who were left in the trenches when their former head coach bolted for the Bayou.

For the fans who took part in the festivities on Friday afternoon, it sounds as though they are just trying to move on, with aspirations of a trip to Miami next month for a national championship game.

"Honestly, I'm so over the Kiffin talk," Jeremy from Columbus, Mississippi told OutKick. "We spent way too much time wondering if we were good enough for him, when obviously he did not feel the same way about us. I'm not mad, I'm just ready to move on with Coach Golding and this football team.

"We have a shot to win a national title. What else could you ask for? He (Kiffin) can enjoy Baton Rouge, and we'll get behind Golding. The fake love, asking God for guidance, making it sound as though he was actually juggling with a decision. All of that was just exhausting. Could you have imagined if he were on the sidelines, as the LSU coach?"

The ‘Velvet Ditch’ Is Ready For An Ole Miss Show

Inside the stadium, preparations continued for the first round game, with a number of workers laying out Santa hats for what the school is hoping turns into a record-breaking day in the stands.

Outside, it was a bustling street corner, as ‘The Velvet Ditch’ bar was preparing for a weekend of guests, putting the final touches on a Christmas-themed decor. The spot where potential Ole Miss players would visit on a recruiting weekend has turned into something you'd see during a holiday movie.

But, it's not lost on fans how much this weekend means for the town of Oxford itself. According to estimates, the city could bring in north of $70 million in what would be a dynamic way to end 2025. This was obviously another reason why it was so important for the Kiffin nonsense to not have an effect on whether the town would host a playoff game.

And while some in the media wanted to act as if Kiffin bolting town would lead to the CFP committee yanking a home game from Oxford, that was never really a reality with how the Rebels were ranked. But, it didn’t stop some from gas-lighting this idea across national platforms.

The facts are that while Ole Miss fans have been put through the ringer over these last two months, they withstood the outside noise, while also standing behind this football team ready to prove doubters wrong.

This afternoon, inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, with the college football world watching to see if the Rebels collapse under pressure, there's a group of players and fans ready to show viewers at home that they can rise to the challenge.

For everything that has transpired over the past 45 days, the Ole Miss rebels have an opportunity to become America's Team this weekend. Spurned by someone they thought had risen above perception, Oxford is ready to put on its own second act of this dramatic play.

Now we wait to see if the current Tulane coach, who's also the Florida head coach, can lead his team into a hostile environment and ruin the holiday spirit that has taken over the small town in northern Mississippi.

Yea, I don't see this playing out in that way. This Ole Miss story feels like it has a few more chapters left to write over the next month. Either way, they'd do it with someone who wanted to be here, not run away from it.