Michigan Scandal Update: New Sworn Testimony Reveals What Sherrone Moore Did At Staffer's Home After Firing

A police transcript and witness testimony detail the confrontation that preceded Sherrone Moore’s arrest, after being fired by Michigan for 'inappropriate relationship'

Before former Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore was arraigned inside an Ann Arbor courtroom last Friday, the female staffer, along with her lawyer, spoke with police about what allegedly transpired that night. This included the attorney actually making the 911 call to alert authorities.

As OutKick first reported, the female staffer had gone to Michigan officials on Wednesday of last week to provide evidence of their relationship, which subsequently led to Sherrone Moore being fired by the school.

According to sworn testimony given to the Pittsfield Township Police Department during a complaint authorization hearing last Friday, Detective Jessica Walker spoke with multiple witnesses regarding the incident that led to Moore's arrest.

In a transcript obtained by OutKick, the female staffer disclosed to police that she was preparing to leave town after giving evidence to the school on Wednesday that shined light on her relationship with Moore. According to sources, once Moore found out he was being fired, he immediately descended upon the staffers' apartment.

People Magazine first reported parts of this transcript.

Attorney Heidi Sharp, who represents the female staffer, was the one who actually made the 911 call to police regarding the incident that transpired inside the staffers' residence. When Sherrone Moore entered the residence, the female staffer initially called her attorney, where she was put on speakerphone and could hear the staffer saying that "He's here. He's here. Sherrone is here."

According to the transcript of the interview, the female staffer told police Moore came into the residence and grabbed a number of knives, then turned the knives towards himself. Detective Welker testified that the female staffer and attorney told her that it was only after Moore was put on speakerphone and could hear the attorney's voice when he backed off of coming at the staffer.

Sherrone Moore did tell police he had been in a relationship with the staffer "approximately two years."

He then fled the scene and was later captured by local police a short time later. The Washtenaw County prosecutor told us that the reason why there were no assault charges filed against Sherrone Moore was that there was not "sufficient evidence, beyond a reasonable doubt, an intent to assault or batter the victim."

Right now, Sherrone Moore is facing one felony charge of home invasion. Also, he was charged with breaking and entering, along with stalking, which are both misdemeanors.

Also, the Michigan board of regents decided to broaden its investigation into the entire ordeal, while also looking into the Wolverines athletic department as part of an overarching inquiry into past scandals.

Sherrone Moore will have a probable cause hearing on Jan. 22, 2026.