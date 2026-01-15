Several College Athletes Charged In Nationwide Point-Shaving Probe

A total of 29 games over the span of two and a half years are alleged to have been fixed.

As many as 20 men have been formally charged in a nationwide point-shaving probe.

The latest news in the ongoing investigation is that 17 basketball players from a number of different Division I schools and three "fixers" have been named in a point-shaving scheme to fix 29 basketball games in both the NCAA and Chinese Basketball Association that ran from September 2022 to February 2025.

NCAA president, Charlie Baker, released a statement earlier today in response to the indictments.

"Protecting competition integrity is of the utmost importance for the NCAA" Baker said, "We are thankful for law enforcement agencies working to detect and combat integrity issues and match manipulation in college sports.

"The pattern of college basketball game integrity conduct revealed by law enforcement today is not entirely new information to the NCAA. Through helpful collaboration and with industry regulators, we have finished or have open investigations into almost all of the teams in today's indictment."

Of the players named in the indictment, several were high-profile players, including former All-American and Chicago Bulls guard Antonio Blakeney.

Two other defendants, Marves Fairley and Shane Hennen, allegedly recruited Blakeney, offering bribe payments in exchange for the former LSU standout underperforming in games.

Two of the players named in the indictment, Cedquavious Hunter and Dequavion Short, were sanctioned in November by the NCAA for allegedly fixing games.

According to ABC News, the bribes ranged from $10,000 to $30,000 per game, which is believed to far exceed the NIL opportunities afforded to a number of the defendants.

OutKick had previously reported a number of schools, including Eastern Michigan, were involved in the probe, but the entire list of schools can be found below.

The NCAA says it will "continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement," and urges all student-athletes to "make well-informed choices to avoid jeopardizing the game and their eligibility."